After successfully winning the 2026 women's Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan recently selected Stephanie Vaquer as her opponent for WrestleMania 42. However, before that, she recently appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, where she opened up about having Britney Spears at WrestleMania.

When asked by Martyn if she would like to share her performance with anyone specific at WrestleMania, Morgan immediately came up with Spears' name. “Like Britney Spears. I'm such a Britney fan. I would love. Can you imagine Britney Spears shows up to like Monday Night Raw or WrestleMania?” Mogan said. “She's so iconic. She's so iconic in my mind. She could do no wrong. I'm so happy for her. She's just living her life. I would love to mix it up with Britney.”

While not confirmed, this was just a special name that Morgan wants to share the stage with, possibly on a Monday Night RAW episode or at an even bigger stage like WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan opens up on dream tag team against Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion

However, Morgan's words don't just stay limited to Spears, as she had previously talked about a possible dream tag team match involving her and Raquel Rodriguez against Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“This has been our secret hidden agenda for years,” Morgan revealed. “Anytime we get the opportunity, we let the world know that if Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wanted to come to WWE, they obviously would have to wrestle the best women's tag team in the world. And I'm not just saying that. Statistically, Raquel and I are the greatest women's tag team in the world. We've held those titles more than any other team ever. So, naturally, Cardi B and Megan should face the best, which is us.”