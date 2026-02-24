While the upcoming 2026 Land of Hope and Dreams Tour will feature Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Boss will be bringing another guest on the road.

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, Springsteen announced that Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello will be joining him for “selected songs” for each show of his 2026 tour.

“Just announced: special guest [Tom Morello] will be performing on stage with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on selected songs for every date of the Land Of Hope And Dreams American Tour,” the announcement read. “Grammy-winning, Harvard-educated, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted artist, songwriter and activist Tom Morello is living proof of the transformative power of rock ‘n' roll.

“Known for his innovative guitar solos and thunderous chords, Morello is a groundbreaking artist — both in his solo career and as an original member of the rock bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave,” the announcement continued.

Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello's relationship goes way back before the 2026 tour

Previously, Morello appeared on several tracks of Springsteen's 2014 album, High Hopes. The album mostly consists of re-recordings of his past songs.

Rage Against the Machine had also covered Springsteen's “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” the title track from his 1995 album, in 1997. He got to sing lead vocals on the High Hopes rendition of it.

Additionally, Morello joined Springsteen on tour for some dates of his Wrecking Ball World Tour in place of Steven Van Zandt. He would join The Boss again for the High Hopes Tour from Jan. 26, 2014, to May 18, 2014.

Springsteen also returned the favor by appearing on Morello's 2021 album, The Atlas Underground Fire. They also shared the sage at Morello's Defend Minnesota: A Concert of Solidarity and Resistance, in January 2025, where he debuted his latest song, “Streets of Minneapolis.”