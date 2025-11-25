In one of the biggest catches yet, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes‘ podcast will feature Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet.

WWE made the announcement that Chalamet will join Rhodes on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. The episode will air on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

This is a big get for WWE. Usually, Rhodes has fellow Superstars on his show. Chalamet, an Oscar-nominated actor, now joins elite company.

Some of his recent guests include Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella. He has had some celebrities, such as country singer and wrestler Jelly Roll, who made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam in August 2025.

The possible connection between Timothée Chalamet and WWE Champion CodyRhodes

Fans have found a possible connection for Rhodes' podcast landing Chalamet. During a recent interview with Bert Kreischer, Rhodes talked about his relationship with Cale Boyter, who produced the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Boyter also produced the Chalamet-led Dune movies, so that could have led to an introduction.

Chalamet is likely going on Rhodes' show to promote his new movie, Marty Supreme. He stars in the sports movie as renowned ping-pong player Marty Mauser, who's loosely based on Marty Reisman.

The movie was directed by Josh Safdie, who co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein. Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, and Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, the Creator) also star in it.

Marty Supreme had a surprise premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival (NYFF) in October. It will be released in theaters by A24 on Christmas Day.

This is Chalamet's follow-up to A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic. Chalamet produced and starred in James Mangold's biopic, earning another Oscar nomination for his performance.

Coming up, Chalamet will star in Dune: Part Three, the third entry in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation. It is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune: Messiah novel.

In addition to Chalamet, it will star Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson. Currently, Dune: Part Three is scheduled for a Dec. .18, 2026, release.