When a program is live, there are no redos, as WWE star Brock Lesnar learned during the Nov. 24, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

While making his entrance, Lesnar did his iconic taunt, hopping from one foot to another. However, this time, he slipped before letting out his signature roar.

Brock Lesnar slipped and fell whilst making his entrance.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/M7PqNmkik2 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

He slipped and rolled back to his feet as his advocate, Paul Heyman, watched on. Lesnar then put his cowboy hat on Bron Breakker, who had a front-row seat to it all.

Brock Lesnar's reaction to his WWE RAW fail

Luckily, Lesnar kept it together despite his fall, smiling his way down the entrance ramp. A viral fan video from the front row showed Lesnar approach the part of the entrance ramp where he slipped.

He showed it to Heyman, pointing at it and touching it with his foot. Lesnar then said something to the rest of his WarGames teammates before Drew McIntyre decided to feel it.

Brock Lesnar walks out with his team and his priceless reaction on the spot he crashed! 🙂😂#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/m8cgXhTa6q — Lesnar World (@LesnarWorld) November 25, 2025

At least everyone was able to laugh off the fail. Despite the fail, Lesnar remains one of the most intimidating forces on the WWE roster.

Lesnar is currently a heel and is teaming up with the Vision's Breakker and Bronson Reed, as well as McIntyre and Logan Paul, in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. This is the first time in a while that Lesnar has joined forces with someone.

They will face a stacked babyface team consisting of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and the Usos (Jey and Jimmy). Fans will have to watch Survivor Series to find out who comes out on top.

Lesnar recently made his return to WWE after a two-year hiatus. He made his shocking return at SummerSlam in August 2025. He would then have a brief feud with John Cena leading into Wrestlepalooza.

Their match would not last long. Lesnar squashed Cena as one of his last opponents on his farewell tour. He would then disappear again until he returned for Survivor Series.