After the Nov. 24 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW went off the air on Netflix, Brock Lesnar left his WarGames teammate Logan Paul out to dry.

WWE uploaded the off-air moment. Lesnar and the rest of the heel WarGames team — Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Paul — stood on the entrance ramp.

The babyface team, consisting of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, stood in the ring. Lesnar appears to encourage the heels to rush the ring, which made Paul happy.

OFF-AIR FOOTAGE after RAW! Brock Lesnar: Let's Go Boys (for attack)

Logan Paul: LET'S GO LET'S GOOO!

Brock Lesnar: NOT TODAY, KID.

However, Lesnar pulled a fast one on Paul, pulling the rest of the group back as the “Maverick” rushed the ring. It appears Lesnar said, “Not today, kid,” to Paul as he stopped his team.

Paul then entered the ring and ate two superkicks from the Usos. Punk then hit Paul with a Go To Sleep, rendering him useless in the ring.

Brock Lesnar will team up with Logan Paul at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

For the first time ever, Lesnar will take part in a WarGames match. He will team up with Breakker and Reed of the Vision, as well as McIntyre and Paul.

This may be somewhat surprising, given Lesnar's past with McIntyre. They feuded heading into WrestleMania 36, where Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to McIntyre.

However, Lesnar doesn't have much history with any of his other WarGames teammates. He has never feuded with any of them. The Vision is led by Paul Heyman, though, who was Lesnar's advocate for years. So, that may be the reason they enlisted his help for the match.

Lesnar does have history with all of the babyface team. One of Lesnar's longest rivals is Reigns. They have faced at three WrestleManias and several times at other PLEs. While Reigns was at his peak as the “Tribal Chief,” the Usos interfered in their matches, attacking Lesnar.

Before his two-year hiatus, Lesnar's last feud was with Rhodes. Lesnar was the heel in their feud, but he appeared to turn babyface after their match at the 2023 SummerSlam. He raised Rhodes' arm afterwards. Lesnar and Punk had a feud in 2013.