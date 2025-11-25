Broadcast television giant Fox has made a crucial decision about WWE's Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA‘s future.

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, WWE announced its acquisition ofLucha Libre AAA. One of the biggest pro-wrestling promotions in Mexico and a direct competitor to CMLL, WWE, in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip, acquired the promotion.

Months later, after the acquisition, Variety reported Fox's decision on broadcasting AAA shows in Mexico and other Central and Latin American countries, excluding Brazil.

Joe Otterson of Variety wrote that Fox is set to begin airing AAA in Mexico in 2026, as well as across Central and South America. As per the deal, it will also broadcast AAA events, including the prestigious annual show, TripleMania. Luis Maldonado, executive director of programming and marketing at Fox Mexico, shared more details about the deal.

“This agreement with AAA represents an important step in our strategy to continue building a diverse and relevant sports offering for the Mexican audience,” he said. “Lucha libre is an essential part of culture and passion in Mexico; we are very proud to bring its stories and idols to millions of households across the country.”

Several WWE and AAA stars have routinely appeared on each other’s shows, including Rey and Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, Dragon Lee, and more.

More statements on Fox's new broadcast deal with WWE acquired promotion Lucha Libre AAA

In a press release shared by WWE, Patrick Dooley, SVP Global Strategy and Creative Operations at WWE, also addressed more details about the collaboration.

“This partnership will elevate AAA to new audiences and take Mexican sports entertainment to another level,” he noted.

WWE Hall of Famer and notable luchador Rey Mysterio also shared his thoughts on the deal as he claimed, “AAA has been part of my roots since day one and to see it reach new audiences on FOX in Mexico fills me with pride and excitement. Lucha Libre is part of our culture and bringing these stories to a broader audience is just the beginning – the future of AAA is brighter than ever.”

Lucha Libre AAA content will be offered on Fox platforms, such as the Fox channel available on Tubi, the Fox pay-TV channel, and the Fox One SVOD platform.