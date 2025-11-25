While he was surprisingly quiet on social media in recent months, Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher has broken his silence.

He took to social media to thank fans for attending their long-awaited 2025 reunion tour. Gallagher seemed extremely thankful for all of the fans around the world who attended their shows.

“To all OASIS fans around the world young middle aged old as f**k THANKYOU from the bottom of my heart you absolutely LICKED IT UP TO RAS forever grateful for your ENERGY and BIBLICAL vibes without you were just a good band with you were the BEST BAND ON THE FUCKING PLANET LG x,” he wrote.

How did Oasis end their 2025 reunion tour?

On Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, Oasis performed the final show of their reunion tour in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo.

Their 23-song setlist remained the same as the rest of their tour. They opened with “Hello” and closed with “Champagne Supernova,” both songs are from their (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album.

Article Continues Below

The reunion tour concluded after 41 shows across the world. Oasis Live '25 began on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. After 17 shows in Europe, they went to North America for nine shows.

This was the first tour by Oasis in 16 years. The Dig Out Your Soul Tour concluded in 2009 and signaled the end of the band's first run. Noel Gallagher left the band after several concerts were canceled, and Liam and the other remaining members rebranded as Beady Eye.

Oasis Live '25 was announced in Aug. 2024, just days before the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The Gallagher brothers were joined by Paul Arthurs, aka Bonehead, for the tour. He is a founding member of Oasis. Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and Joey Waronker also filled out the lineup.

It's unclear what the future holds for Oasis. Their reunion tour has been a smash hit, and there will surely be demand for a second tour. For now, though, their reunion tour is over.