If there are reasons why Kanye West hasn't headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, one of them could be singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal the three reasons he has not performed the iconic show. The since-deleted post was screen-shotted by TMZ. Among them was the “Taylor Swift movement moment.”

However, the others do not have to do with Swift. West also mentioned “wearing a MAGA hat” and “George Bush don't care about Black people” as two other reasons.

“How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time,” West's post continued. “(And I mean all of this before I went full Nazi[,] of course).”

Whether or not the post helps West secure a headlining spot at the Super Bowl remains to be seen. It sounds like it is something he wants to do at some point.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's beef

Of course, West is referring to his infamous moment with Swift at the VMAs in 2009. Swift won Best Female Video for her music video for “You Belong with Me.”

However, West took to the stage during her speech. He said, “Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”

Since then, Swift has become the biggest music star in the world. Her record-breaking Eras Tour grossed over $2 billion. Like West, Swift has also not headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, it may be for different reasons.

She is currently enjoying the NFL offseason with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kendrick Lamar performed the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 59. Recently, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, and Usher have also performed the show over the last couple of years.