Kanye West and Bianca Censori might be taking their headline-making antics from the Grammys to the Super Bowl. After Censori’s jaw-dropping red carpet appearance, West hinted at their possible attendance at the big game in New Orleans this Sunday, per TMZ.

Kanye Teases Super Bowl Plans

While out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, West was approached by TMZ reporters who inquired about his Super Bowl plans. “We might pull up,” the 47-year-old rapper casually responded as he and Censori entered a building. His wife remained silent, sporting a white jacket, gray yoga pants, and black sunglasses while keeping her head down.

This wouldn’t be the first time West has attended the Super Bowl. He was present at last year’s game in Las Vegas, where he wore a face covering featuring a white crucifix. Censori accompanied him in an all-black outfit. That appearance sparked controversy, with rumors swirling that Taylor Swift had him removed from the stadium after allegedly buying a ticket in front of her suite—claims that West’s representatives later denied as entirely false.

From the Grammys to the Super Bowl

If the couple does make an appearance at the game, their outfits are sure to be a spectacle. Just days ago at the Grammys, Censori wore a barely-there sheer minidress, seemingly encouraged by West, who dressed in all black. A professional lip reader suggested that West urged her to “make a scene,” which she certainly did.

In the aftermath, Kanye West defended Censori’s bold fashion choice, claiming she became “the most googled person on the planet” that night. He even took to social media to assert that they “beat the Grammys.”

Whether they attend the Super Bowl remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—if they show up, they’ll once again dominate the conversation.