Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has died at the age of 39. The tragic news has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and among her devoted fans, per PageSix.

A Life Cut Short

Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle early Wednesday morning. Her mother made the heartbreaking discovery and contacted emergency services, according to police sources. Although the official cause of death has yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the actress had undergone a liver transplant in recent months, raising speculation about potential health complications.

Fans had previously expressed concern about her well-being, as she appeared noticeably different in recent social media posts. Despite this, Trachtenberg remained defiant in the face of criticism, pushing back against those who speculated about her health. “Explain to me how I look sick,” she responded to skeptics last year, dismissing the comments as unnecessary negativity.

A Legacy in Hollywood

Born in New York City, Trachtenberg began acting at just three years old. Her breakout role came in 1996 when she starred as Harriet M. Welsch in Harriet the Spy, solidifying her place as a rising young star. She later gained widespread recognition playing Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer before taking on the iconic role of Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl.

Her career spanned decades, with notable performances in EuroTrip, Ice Princess, and 17 Again. In 2023, she reprised her Gossip Girl character for the Max reboot, marking her last credited role. Even in her final days, she continued engaging with fans, posting a nostalgic throwback to Instagram just a week before her passing.

Trachtenberg’s death leaves a void in the entertainment industry and among those who cherished her work. As the world awaits official details about her cause of death, one thing remains certain—her legacy as a talented and beloved actress will endure.