The Cincinnati Bengals have already had an eventful offseason. Cincinnati retained two of their biggest stars on huge contract extensions. Another big extension for Trey Hendrickson is possibly in the works as well. Joe Burrow was ready to celebrate after his receivers finally got the big pay days they deserve.

The Bengals shared a video on social media following the recent extensions of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In the video, Bengals QB Joe Burrow can be seen embracing both Chase and Higgins with big hugs inside the team locker room. The Bengals tagged all three players in the video.

Burrow, Chase, and Higgins are now the backbone of Cincinnati's offense for the foreseeable future.

Burrow was a vocal supporter of Cincinnati re-signing both Chase and Higgins, as well as Trey Hendrickson, this offseason. In fact, Burrow even applied some private pressure to Cincinnati's front office to make sure they knew he was serious.

Higgins also decided to switch agents during these negotiations, giving him the same representation as Chase. It is clear that this created a bit more leverage for the players in this situation.

The next moves for Cincinnati should include a possible extension for Hendrickson. They also need to give some love to their woeful defense that has already lost Sam Hubbard to retirement.

Zac Taylor breaks silence on Bengals retaining Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Joe Burrow is not the only person on the Bengals who is happy to have Chase and Higgins extended.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also spoke glowingly about his starting receivers after their huge contract extensions.

“It’s great to see these two guys be rewarded,” Taylor said on Tuesday according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. “Their hard work, commitment to their craft and dedication to our team make this an exciting day for all of us. We look forward to a great future with this duo helping lead the way.”

The Bengals are guaranteed to have a dangerous offense moving forward with Burrow, Chase, and Higgins all locked up.

Now the Bengals need to try and fix their leaky defense during the rest of NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.