The Kansas City Chiefs sent out a bold post of quarterback Patrick Mahomes that will fire up fans. The franchise is coming off a third straight AFC Championship that ended with a loss in Super Bowl 59. Kansas City will be heading into 2025 looking to continue the dynasty in a conference and division expected to be stronger. And even with all it has accomplished, this team is as hungry as ever with a quarterback squarely in his prime.

Mahomes has built up a resume that will rival any all-time great, and he's still only 29 years old. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is used to being the hunted, but the blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has the Chiefs again with a dangerous chip on their shoulder. And the franchise showcased its confidence with a recent Instagram post of the superstar QB.

Kansas City's performance in Super Bowl 59 highlights an offensive line needing a few upgrades. The Chiefs made an encouraging first-round selection in Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons. The All-Conference left tackle could be the solution for this team in the long term on Mahomes' blindside. However, Simmons is a versatile prospect capable of lining up in multiple areas upfront should Kansas City want to start free-agent signing Jaylon Moore at LT.

The front office also retooled an already formidable defense that should be among the best units in the league. As the Chiefs' offense has gradually dipped in production over the past few seasons, the defense has improved with every passing year. Lastly, and almost most importantly, Kansas City added more intriguing weapons around Mahomes.

That includes Utah State wideout Jalen Royals and SMU running back Brashard Smith. While Smith was a seventh-round pick, the first-team All-ACC tailback can challenge starting RB Isiah Pachecho for carries in the backfield. Pacheco has a recent injury-prone past, so the Chiefs desperately needed to add depth to this unit. Royals' stock is reportedly rising during mandatory minicamp, and he has the kind of speed that should thrive in this offense.

Overall, Kansas City will head into 2025 with title or bust expectations and reasonably so. But the Chiefs have ten matchups on the schedule against teams that made the playoffs the previous season, and several will want revenge. That includes AFC foes like the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, who were eliminated by Patrick Mahomes and company last season. In addition, the Chiefs will have their chance at revenge with a Week 2 clash against the Eagles.

It's a long road back to the season's final game, but the Chiefs look ready to embrace that arduous journey. All early reports indicate that Mahomes is already in great form in minicamp, and he's looking to continue his quest to be the greatest player in NFL history.