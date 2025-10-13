It appears that award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is closing the book on her Eras Tour chapter, as she announced a new six-part Disney+ documentary chronicling it.

She made the announcement on Monday, October 13, 2025. In addition to the docuseries, a concert film of Swift's last Eras Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was filmed. It will come out on December 12 as well, and Swift revealed that it will feature the “entire Tortured Poets Department” segment of her show, which the previous Eras Tour film did not show.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift wrote. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.

“The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on [Disney+],” she concluded.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Disney+ documentary trailer breakdown

The trailer for the new documentary begins with Swift. It looks like it will show behind-the-scenes of her rehearsals, as well as her post-show routine.

“People like to talk about phenomenons,” Swift begins, “almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened. The Eras Tour wasn't when all the pieces fell into place; this tour was just when every single one of us, who had done so much work pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together.

“We have broken every single record you can break with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book,” she continued.

As of now, it appears this is the last project related to her Eras Tour. This marks the end of a part of her career that began in March 2023.