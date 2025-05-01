May 1, 2025 at 11:36 AM ET

In May 2025, Disney+ has a lot of new titles coming to the streaming service, including the last few episodes of Andor Season 2.

The big highlight of the month is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which begins streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, May 1. It is quite the way to start the month.

Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse. It once again stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, respectively. Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Vélez, and Jake Johnson also return from the first movie.

Miles and Gwen team up for another adventure in the sequel. Miles is introduced to the Spider-Society, running into conflict with them while also managing the threat of the Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller once again return as producers and writers of the project. Previously, they produced and Lord developed the story and co-wrote the script of Into the Spider-Verse.

A new set of directors took over with Across the Spider-Verse as well. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson directed the second movie in the series. Previously, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman directed Into the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse was a big hit at the box office. It grossed over $690 million worldwide during its theatrical run. For reference, Into the Spider-Verse made $393 million on a $90 million budget during its theatrical run that began in 2018.

All of the movies and TV series coming to Disney+ in May 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ in May 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Thursday, May 1

Rise Up, Sing Out (Season 2, seven shorts)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Friday, May 2

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (Season 1)

Saturday, May 3

Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 4)

Sunday, May 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Premiere)

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disneyland Resort (Premiere)

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort {Premiere)

Tuesday, May 6

Andor (Season 2, Episodes 7-9)

Wednesday, May 7

Broken Karaoke (Season 3)

Firebuds (Season 2)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 2)

Big City Greens (Season 4)

Friday, May 9

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (Season 1)

The Toys That Built America (Season 3)

The UnXplained (Season 7)

WWE Rivals (Seasons 2, 4)

Saturday, May 10

Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 5)

Tuesday, May 13

Andor (Season 2 finale)

Saturday, May 17

Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 6)

Monday, May 19

Tucci in Italy (Premiere)

Tuesday, May 20

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1)

Saturday, May 24

Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 7)

Wednesday, May 28

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

Saturday, May 31