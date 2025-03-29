Max has a jam-packed lineup for April 2025, offering everything from thrilling dramas to reality TV, sports, and exciting movies, per PopCulture. The highly anticipated release of The Last of Us Season 2 will anchor the month, drawing viewers back into the post-apocalyptic world with Joel and Ellie. Joining this hit series are several other exciting shows, films, and new seasons. Here’s a look at the highlights, including the dates and what you won’t want to miss.
Big Highlights for April 2025
One of the most significant releases of the month is undoubtedly The Last of Us Season 2, which premieres on April 13. Fans of the game will be eager to watch how Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) handle the aftermath of Season 1. As they struggle with the consequences of Joel’s actions, the season promises to be both emotional and action-packed. The addition of Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino only builds the anticipation. Along with The Last of Us, Max subscribers can expect the return of other fan-favorite series like Hacks Season 4 (April 10) and The Rehearsal Season 2 (April 20).
Movie lovers won’t be left out, either. A24 films, such as Babygirl (April 25) and Y2K (April 4), will bring unique cinematic experiences to the platform. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, comedy, or thriller, the diverse selection ensures there’s something for everyone.
What You Should Watch
If you’re a fan of reality TV, April offers HGTV Smart Home 2025 on April 5, Rock the Block Season 6 on April 15, and Love It or List It Season 20 on April 22. These shows will bring excitement to home renovation fans with their intriguing transformations.
For those into animation, the arrival of Iyanu (April 6) and Bugs Bunny Builders (April 19) will be sure to please younger audiences or the young at heart. Gremlins: The Wild Batch (April 10) continues the beloved franchise, adding a comedic twist with a fresh batch of mischievous creatures.
If sports are more your style, Max will feature plenty of live-action action with playoff basketball and other exciting sports events.
Complete List of April 2025 Releases
Here’s the complete list of content coming to Max in April:
April 1
- A Kind of Murder
- A Stolen Life
- Aftersun
- All I See Is You
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- April in Paris
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Black Death
- Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
- Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
- Chopped Junior, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
- Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
- Deception
- Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
- Drinking Buddies
- Edge of the City
- Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
- House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
- House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
- I’ll See You in My Dreams
- In This Our Life
- It’s Love I’m After
- Jezebel
- Jimmy the Gent
- Juarez
- June Bride
- Kid Galahad
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Little Men
- Logan
- Lucky Me
- Lullaby of Broadway
- Marked Woman
- Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
- Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
- Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
- Mr. Nobody
- Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
- Mr. Skeffington
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
- My Dream is Yours
- My Golden Days
- Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
- Next Friday
- Nobody Walks
- Now, Voyager
- Old Acquaintance
- On Moonlight Bay
- Panama Hattie
- Parachute Jumper
- Payment on Demand
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Romance on the High Seas
- Satan Met a Lady
- Severance (2007)
- Sixteen Candles
- Special Agent
- Stampede
- Station West
- Storm Warning
- Suspicion
- Tea for Two
- That Certain Woman
- The Biggest Little Farm
- The Double
- The Old Maid
- The Prince
- The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
- The Star (1952)
- The Terminator
- The Tree of Life
- The West Point Story
- The Wild North
- The Working Man
- Three on a Match
- Winter Meeting
- Young Man with a Horn
April 2
- Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)
- Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)
3
- Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)
- HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)
4
- Y2K (A24)
5
- HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)
6
- Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
- Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
7
- 2073
- Barney’s World, Season 1C
8
- 90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)
9
- All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)
10
- Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)
- Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)
13
- The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)
15
- Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)
16
- 100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)
- Fist Fight
17
- Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)
- Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)
18
- Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
19
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
- Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)
- Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)
- Sal Vulcano: Terrified
20
- The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)
21
- Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
22
- Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)
- Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)
April 24
- Life of the Party
25
- Babygirl (A24)
28
- 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)
- Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)
29
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
30
- Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)
- Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)
- Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)