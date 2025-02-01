A new month has arrived, and Hulu has new titles coming in February 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
There are a lot of new titles coming. Hulu is bringing a lot of new comedy specials to the streaming service. There will also be a lot of library movies and TV series coming.
They will also bring Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed Kill Bill series to the streaming service. Both parts will be available to stream on February 1. An Adam Sandler classic, Billy Madison, will also come to the streamer.
Everything coming to Hulu in February 2025
Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in February 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Saturday, February 1
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 3; dubbed)
- Boruto (Episodes 211-298; dubbed)
- Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny (Season 1)
- MeganPlays: Play It Peachy (Season 1)
- Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 474-485; dubbed)
- Are We There Yet?
- Are We There Yet? (En Español)
- The Art of Self-Defense
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Billy Madison
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Date Movie
- Diana and Roma's Magical Mermaid Tales!
- Diana's Popstar Princess Adventure
- Easy A
- First Daughter
- The Fortress
- Fortress: Sniper's Eyes
- GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Hope Floats
- Isle of Dogs
- Jack and Jill
- Just Married
- Just My Luck
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Land of the Lost
- The Last Song
- Life or Something Like It
- Man on Fire
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Monster In-Law
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- The Mummy
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- My Name is Khan
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Nightride
- No Strings Attached
- Nomadland
- The Notebook
- Our Beautiful Back Hair
- Say Anything
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Sleeping with The Enemy
- The Switch
- Taken
- Taken 3
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Thank You For Smoking
- There's Something About Mary
- Titanic
- Total Recall
- Touch of Pink
- Truth
- 27 Dresses
- Ultraviolet
- Wendy
- What Happens in Vegas
- What's Love Got to Do With It
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- When in Rome
- Willem Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- You Again
- You've Got Mail
Monday, February 3
- New York Undercover (Seasons 1-4)
- Kill
Tuesday, February 4
- Wicked Game: Devil int he Desert (Season 1)
- Sistas (Seasons 1-5)
- The Oval (Seasons 1-3)
- Warning
Wednesday, February 5
- My Best Friend's An Animal (Series premiere)
- In teh Summers
Thursday, February 6
- The Kardashians (Season 6 premiere)
- Biography: WWE Legends (Season 4)
- Secrets of the Hells Angels (Season 1)
- The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story
Friday, February 7
- Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage
- Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight
- Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show
- Beloved
- Black Nativity
- Brown Sugar
- Fresh Kills
- He GotGame
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Just Wright
- Winner
Monday, February 10
- Another Round
- The Atlanta Child Murders
- Endings, Beginnings
- Happy Valley
- Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
- So Undercover
Tuesday, February 11
- Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory
- Muslim Matchmaker (Season 1)
- Omni Loop
- Rise of the Footsoldier
Wednesday, February 12
- Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida( Two0episode premiere; subbed and dubbed)
- The Pope's Exorcist
Thursday, February 13
- SLY LIVES! Aka tThe Burden of Black Genius
- Einstein Challenge (Season 1)
- How Disney Built America (Season 1)
- Married at First Sight ((Season 17)
Friday, February 14
- Baggage Claim
- The Fault in Our Stars
- Great Expectations
Saturday, February 15
- Cake Wars (Season 6)
- Cutthroat Kitchen (Season 10-11)
- Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 3-4)
- Extreme Homes (Seasons 3-4)
- Hidden Potential (Season 101)
- Insane Pools: Off the Deep End (Season 1)
- The Last Alaskans (Season 3)
- Man vs. Wild (Season 7)
- Most Terrifying Places in America (Season 2)
- My 600-lb Life (Seasons 4-5)
- My Strange Addiction (Seasons 2-3)
- NASA's Unexplained Files (Seasons 3-4)
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (Seasons 8-9)
- Supermarket Stakeout (Seasons 4-5)
- Tanked (Seasons 1,5, and 8)
Sunday, February 16
- The Night Before
Tuesday, February 18
- The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer
- Bad Genius
Thursday, February 20
- Pawn Stars Do America (Season 2)
- The UnXplained Special Presentation (Season 1B)
- The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe (Season1)
- Have You Seen My Son?
Friday, February 21
- Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate
- Things Will Be Different
Monday, February 24
- Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples
Tuesday, February 25
- Ghostlight
Wednesday, February 26
- Big George Foreman
Thursday, February 27
- Customer Wars (Season 4)
- The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (Season 1)
- Neighborhood Wars (Season 6)
Friday, February 28
- Dead Money
- Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?
- John Crist: I Got Questions
- Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut
- Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special
- Sebastian Mansicalco Presents — Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home?
