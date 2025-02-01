A new month has arrived, and Hulu has new titles coming in February 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

There are a lot of new titles coming. Hulu is bringing a lot of new comedy specials to the streaming service. There will also be a lot of library movies and TV series coming.

They will also bring Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed Kill Bill series to the streaming service. Both parts will be available to stream on February 1. An Adam Sandler classic, Billy Madison, will also come to the streamer.

Everything coming to Hulu in February 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in February 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Saturday, February 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 3; dubbed)

Boruto (Episodes 211-298; dubbed)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny (Season 1)

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy (Season 1)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 474-485; dubbed)

Are We There Yet?

Are We There Yet? (En Español)

The Art of Self-Defense

Bend It Like Beckham

Billy Madison

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Date Movie

Diana and Roma's Magical Mermaid Tales!

Diana's Popstar Princess Adventure

Easy A

First Daughter

The Fortress

Fortress: Sniper's Eyes

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Hope Floats

Isle of Dogs

Jack and Jill

Just Married

Just My Luck

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Land of the Lost

The Last Song

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire

Mona Lisa Smile

Monster In-Law

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Mummy

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Name is Khan

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Nightride

No Strings Attached

Nomadland

The Notebook

Our Beautiful Back Hair

Say Anything

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Sleeping with The Enemy

The Switch

Taken

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Thank You For Smoking

There's Something About Mary

Titanic

Total Recall

Touch of Pink

Truth

27 Dresses

Ultraviolet

Wendy

What Happens in Vegas

What's Love Got to Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

When in Rome

Willem Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Win Win

You Again

You've Got Mail

Monday, February 3

New York Undercover (Seasons 1-4)

Kill

Tuesday, February 4

Wicked Game: Devil int he Desert (Season 1)

Sistas (Seasons 1-5)

The Oval (Seasons 1-3)

Warning

Wednesday, February 5

My Best Friend's An Animal (Series premiere)

In teh Summers

Thursday, February 6

The Kardashians (Season 6 premiere)

Biography: WWE Legends (Season 4)

Secrets of the Hells Angels (Season 1)

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story

Friday, February 7

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show

Beloved

Black Nativity

Brown Sugar

Fresh Kills

He GotGame

I Think I Love My Wife

Just Wright

Winner

Monday, February 10

Another Round

The Atlanta Child Murders

Endings, Beginnings

Happy Valley

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

So Undercover

Tuesday, February 11

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory

Muslim Matchmaker (Season 1)

Omni Loop

Rise of the Footsoldier

Wednesday, February 12

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida( Two0episode premiere; subbed and dubbed)

The Pope's Exorcist

Thursday, February 13

SLY LIVES! Aka tThe Burden of Black Genius

Einstein Challenge (Season 1)

How Disney Built America (Season 1)

Married at First Sight ((Season 17)

Friday, February 14

Baggage Claim

The Fault in Our Stars

Great Expectations

Saturday, February 15

Cake Wars (Season 6)

Cutthroat Kitchen (Season 10-11)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 3-4)

Extreme Homes (Seasons 3-4)

Hidden Potential (Season 101)

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End (Season 1)

The Last Alaskans (Season 3)

Man vs. Wild (Season 7)

Most Terrifying Places in America (Season 2)

My 600-lb Life (Seasons 4-5)

My Strange Addiction (Seasons 2-3)

NASA's Unexplained Files (Seasons 3-4)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (Seasons 8-9)

Supermarket Stakeout (Seasons 4-5)

Tanked (Seasons 1,5, and 8)

Sunday, February 16

The Night Before

Tuesday, February 18

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer

Bad Genius

Thursday, February 20

Pawn Stars Do America (Season 2)

The UnXplained Special Presentation (Season 1B)

The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe (Season1)

Have You Seen My Son?

Friday, February 21

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate

Things Will Be Different

Monday, February 24

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples

Tuesday, February 25

Ghostlight

Wednesday, February 26

Big George Foreman

Thursday, February 27

Customer Wars (Season 4)

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (Season 1)

Neighborhood Wars (Season 6)

Friday, February 28

Dead Money

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?

John Crist: I Got Questions

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut

Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special

Sebastian Mansicalco Presents — Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home?

