Mar 7, 2025 at 9:01 AM ET

It is a full weekend for Hulu subscribers, as they have a full slate of new titles coming to the streaming service between March 7-9, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

The big highlight is the arrival of Babylon. However, there are also other movies, such as Hellboy: The Crooked Man and Notes on a Scandal, coming as well.

A recent Margot Robbie gem

Babylon is a 2022 movie starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva. Damian Chazelle wrote and directed it, coming off his 2018 movie, First Man.

Chazelle is best known for directing La La Land. The musical, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, was nominated for 12 Oscars, including Best Picture.

While it did not win Best Picture, Chazelle took home Best Director. Stone also won the Best Actress award. It was also up for Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Gosling), and many other awards.

He would then reunite with Gosling for First Man. Gosling plays astronaut Neil Armstrong in the biopic. Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, and Kyle Chandler also star in it.

Babylon depicts various stories during Hollywood's transition from silent to sound movies in the 1920s. Actors, producers, and directors were all affected by the change.

Unfortunately, Babylon was a complete box office flop. It grossed $65.2 million during its theatrical run from Paramount. It was Chazelle's second straight box office flop, as First Man previously made $105 million on a $59 million budget.

La La Land was his true breakthrough. It grossed over $500 million worldwide on a budget of just $30 million.

Earlier in his career, Chazelle wrote and directed Whiplash. The movie helped put him on the map and starred Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons.

Whiplash made over $50 million on a $3.3 million budget. It was very profitable for Sony Pictures Classics. The movie also received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It won Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing, and Best Supporting Actor (Simmons).

Babylon was nominated for several Oscars, though. It received nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

All the movies and TV shows coming to Hulu this weekend (March 7-9, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (March 7-9, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, March 7

The Banger Sisters

Classified

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The Inner Portrait

Notes on a Scandal

Saturday, March 8

Babylon

Babylon En Español

