Netflix is packing September 2025 with a slate of shows and films that balance fresh originals and beloved favorites. From horror comedies and gritty dramas to animated classics and box office staples, Netflix is aiming to keep screens busy all month.

The biggest headline is Wednesday season 2, part 2, which finally closes out the murder mystery arc that left fans hanging, Variety reports. Jenna Ortega returns as the deadpan sleuth, and viewers can expect gothic intrigue, eerie humor, and the kind of sharp writing that made the series a global phenomenon.

Another highly anticipated release is Black Rabbit. This tense limited series stars Jude Law as a restaurateur whose fragile world spins when his estranged brother, played by Jason Bateman, resurfaces at a disastrous moment. Their uneasy bond sets the stage for a high-stakes family showdown filled with secrets and betrayal.

A Packed September Lineup

The month starts with a wave of licensed titles on September 1, and it is heavy on nostalgia. All four Shrek movies, Chicken Run, Shark Tale, and The Land Before Time arrive for family viewing. Cult favorites like Inglourious Basterds, Edge of Tomorrow, and Phantom Thread give film buffs plenty of rewatch value, while Boyz n the Hood, La La Land, and 8 Mile bring cultural resonance and award pedigree. Comedy fans will find Billy Madison, Bridesmaids, Hot Shots, and We’re The Millers joining the library.

Sports lovers also have something to circle. Netflix is streaming Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford on September 13, following the Countdown: Canelo v Crawford documentary a week earlier. It is a rare chance for fight fans to see one of the year’s most hyped boxing matches on the platform.

Later in the month, Alice in Borderland season 3 brings back the Japanese sci-fi thriller with its twisted games and survival battles. Other new originals include Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel, the supernatural series Haunted Hotel, and Cristela Alonzo’s new stand-up special.

From animated Pokémon additions to gritty true crime dramas, September’s releases span every genre. Whether you want a comfort rewatch or something brand new, Netflix’s library refresh is one of its strongest this year.

September 1

8 Mile

A Thousand Tomorrows – Season 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Billy Madison

The Boy Next Door

Boyz n the Hood

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bridesmaids

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicken Run

Dennis the Menace

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Good Advice

The Four Seasons

Franklin & Bash – Seasons 1-4

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Inglourious Basterds

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Knocked Up

La La Land

The Land Before Time

Liar Liar

Limitless

Long Shot

Money Talks

Orphan Black – Seasons 1-5

Paddington

Phantom Thread

Puss In Boots

The Rookie

The Running Man

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Third

Shrek Forever After

Stand By Me

We’re The Millers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3

Wednesday – Season 2, Part 2

4

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford

Pokémon Concierge – Season 1, Part 2

5

Inspector Zende

Love Con Revenge

7

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

8

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish

Her Mother’s Killer – Season 2

9

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You

Kiss or Die

10

aka Charlie Sheen

The Dead Girls

Love Is Blind: Brazil – Season 5

Love is Blind: France

11

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Diary of a Ditched Girl

Kontrabida Academy

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black – Season 2

Wolf King – Season 2

12

Beauty and the Bester

Maledictions

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series

The Wrong Paris

You and Everything Else

13

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

14

Ancient Aliens – Season 11

Moving On

15

Call the Midwife – Series 14

Nashville – Seasons 1-6

S.W.A.T. – Season 8

16

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story

17

1670 – Season 2

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen

Next Gen Chef

18

The BA***DS of Bollywood

Black Rabbit

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel

Same Day with Someone

19

Billionaires’ Bunker

Cobweb

Haunted Hotel

She Said Maybe

22

Blippi’s Job Show – Season 2

23

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy

24

The Guest

25

Alice in Borderland – Season 3

House of Guinness

Wayward

26

Ángela: Limited Series

French Lover

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4

Ruth & Boaz

28

10 Things I Hate About You

Idiocracy

Sweet Home Alabama

30

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business