Netflix is packing September 2025 with a slate of shows and films that balance fresh originals and beloved favorites. From horror comedies and gritty dramas to animated classics and box office staples, Netflix is aiming to keep screens busy all month.
The biggest headline is Wednesday season 2, part 2, which finally closes out the murder mystery arc that left fans hanging, Variety reports. Jenna Ortega returns as the deadpan sleuth, and viewers can expect gothic intrigue, eerie humor, and the kind of sharp writing that made the series a global phenomenon.
Another highly anticipated release is Black Rabbit. This tense limited series stars Jude Law as a restaurateur whose fragile world spins when his estranged brother, played by Jason Bateman, resurfaces at a disastrous moment. Their uneasy bond sets the stage for a high-stakes family showdown filled with secrets and betrayal.
A Packed September Lineup
The month starts with a wave of licensed titles on September 1, and it is heavy on nostalgia. All four Shrek movies, Chicken Run, Shark Tale, and The Land Before Time arrive for family viewing. Cult favorites like Inglourious Basterds, Edge of Tomorrow, and Phantom Thread give film buffs plenty of rewatch value, while Boyz n the Hood, La La Land, and 8 Mile bring cultural resonance and award pedigree. Comedy fans will find Billy Madison, Bridesmaids, Hot Shots, and We’re The Millers joining the library.
Sports lovers also have something to circle. Netflix is streaming Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford on September 13, following the Countdown: Canelo v Crawford documentary a week earlier. It is a rare chance for fight fans to see one of the year’s most hyped boxing matches on the platform.
Later in the month, Alice in Borderland season 3 brings back the Japanese sci-fi thriller with its twisted games and survival battles. Other new originals include Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel, the supernatural series Haunted Hotel, and Cristela Alonzo’s new stand-up special.
From animated Pokémon additions to gritty true crime dramas, September’s releases span every genre. Whether you want a comfort rewatch or something brand new, Netflix’s library refresh is one of its strongest this year.
September 1
8 Mile
A Thousand Tomorrows – Season 1
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Billy Madison
The Boy Next Door
Boyz n the Hood
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bridesmaids
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chicken Run
Dennis the Menace
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Good Advice
The Four Seasons
Franklin & Bash – Seasons 1-4
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Inglourious Basterds
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Knocked Up
La La Land
The Land Before Time
Liar Liar
Limitless
Long Shot
Money Talks
Orphan Black – Seasons 1-5
Paddington
Phantom Thread
Puss In Boots
The Rookie
The Running Man
Shark Tale
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek the Third
Shrek Forever After
Stand By Me
We’re The Millers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3
Wednesday – Season 2, Part 2
4
Countdown: Canelo v Crawford
Pokémon Concierge – Season 1, Part 2
5
Inspector Zende
Love Con Revenge
7
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
8
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish
Her Mother’s Killer – Season 2
9
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You
Kiss or Die
10
aka Charlie Sheen
The Dead Girls
Love Is Blind: Brazil – Season 5
Love is Blind: France
11
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Diary of a Ditched Girl
Kontrabida Academy
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black – Season 2
Wolf King – Season 2
12
Beauty and the Bester
Maledictions
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series
The Wrong Paris
You and Everything Else
13
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford
14
Ancient Aliens – Season 11
Moving On
15
Call the Midwife – Series 14
Nashville – Seasons 1-6
S.W.A.T. – Season 8
16
Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story
17
1670 – Season 2
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen
Next Gen Chef
18
The BA***DS of Bollywood
Black Rabbit
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel
Same Day with Someone
19
Billionaires’ Bunker
Cobweb
Haunted Hotel
She Said Maybe
22
Blippi’s Job Show – Season 2
23
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy
24
The Guest
25
Alice in Borderland – Season 3
House of Guinness
Wayward
26
Ángela: Limited Series
French Lover
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4
Ruth & Boaz
28
10 Things I Hate About You
Idiocracy
Sweet Home Alabama
30
Earthquake: Joke Telling Business