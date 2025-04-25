April might be winding down, but Netflix still has a few more tricks before May flowers bloom. This weekend, the streaming giant continues to build its April 2025 library, adding a handful of titles to a month that already brought viewers big hitters like You: Season 5, Black Mirror: Season 7, and a fresh take on Field of Dreams, per Netlix.

First up is Havoc, a gritty action thriller years in the making. Tom Hardy stars as detective Walker, who gets caught in a brutal battle with his city’s criminal underworld. His mission? Rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal spirals into chaos. Hardy’s performance is backed by an impressive ensemble featuring Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Luis Guzmán, and others. Expect plenty of bone-crunching action and sharp tension in this high-stakes survival story.

Meanwhile, fans of animation and epic adventures can dive into Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 2. The young trainers continue to hone their Terastallization powers and uncover deep secrets about the mysterious Terapagos. Pokémon fans old and new will find plenty to love in this fresh chapter.

Beyond those, Netflix is also offering Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, a new Indian film diving into the mind of a master criminal, and A Dog’s Way Home, a family-friendly pick added just before the weekend kicks off.

With a mix of pulse-pounding action, whimsical adventure, and heartfelt stories, Netflix ensures there's a little something for everyone as April bids farewell.

New on Netflix – Full List

Released April 24

A Dog’s Way Home

You: Season 5 NETFLIX SERIES

Released April 25