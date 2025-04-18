Netflix is rolling into the weekend with three new titles that bring emotional depth, gripping suspense, and a touch of the surreal, per Decider. All three projects are Netflix originals, and they showcase just how varied the platform’s storytelling ambitions are this month.

These newcomers join a packed April roster that already includes fan-favorite library titles like The Breakfast Club and Matilda, along with new international series and true crime documentaries. Let’s take a closer look at what’s dropping between April 18 and April 20.

A Cowboy’s Grief, a Dancehall’s Light: Ransom Canyon

Set against the windswept backdrop of Texas, this Netflix hit, Ransom Canyon, rides in with high drama and deep emotional scars. At the center is Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a man with pain stitched into his past and revenge simmering beneath his boots. As he fends off land-hungry rivals in the ranching world, he stumbles into a soulful connection with Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), a dancehall owner with her own bruises to carry.

Their chemistry sparks just as old secrets come creeping out of the canyon walls, setting off a storm of betrayal, loyalty, and heartache. The show blends sweeping romantic energy with the gritty edges of Western tension, offering something for fans of both genres.

Tech, Terror, and Survival: iHostage

Directed by Bobby Boermans, iHostage dramatizes the chilling real-life 2022 Apple Store hostage crisis in Amsterdam. This Dutch thriller adopts a multi-perspective format, taking viewers into the minds of hostages, their captor, and the first responders trying to keep everyone alive.

The story centers on a Bulgarian man suddenly pulled into chaos when a lone gunman locks down the store. What unfolds is a high-stakes examination of fear, bravery, and the human will to survive when every second could be your last.

Love Reunited… With a Twist: Heavenly Ever After

This genre-blending Korean series offers a surprisingly warm and quirky take on love after loss. When a devoted couple reunites in the afterlife, the catch is that they don’t quite look the same. While he arrives in his thirties, she shows up in her eighties, setting up a touching, humorous journey through memory, devotion, and what it really means to grow old together—even in the next world.

Full List of Releases on Netflix

Released April 17

Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) *NETFLIX SERIES

Ransom Canyon *NETFLIX SERIES

Released April 18

iHostage (NL) *NETFLIX FILM

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released April 19

Heavenly Ever After (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES