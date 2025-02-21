As February draws to a close, Netflix is set to captivate audiences with a diverse lineup of new content this weekend, per Decider. From gripping historical dramas to live award ceremonies and thrilling series, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Weekend Highlights

Zero Day

Leading the weekend's premieres is Zero Day, a compelling series featuring Robert De Niro in his first major television role. De Niro portrays a former U.S. President called upon to investigate a massive cyberattack that has crippled technology worldwide, leading to widespread chaos and loss of life. The term “zero day” refers to a software vulnerability that hackers exploit, a concept that has gained prominence in the tech world and serves as the series' central theme.

Operation Finale

For history enthusiasts, Operation Finale offers a riveting portrayal of the 1960 mission to capture Adolf Eichmann, one of the chief architects of the Holocaust. Oscar Isaac stars as Peter Malkin, the Mossad agent who leads the daring operation to apprehend Eichmann, played by Ben Kingsley, in Argentina and bring him to Israel for trial. The film delves into the moral complexities and personal stakes of the mission, providing a tense and thought-provoking experience. Critics have praised the performances, particularly the dynamic between Isaac and Kingsley, though some note that the film adheres to conventional thriller tropes.

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

On Sunday, February 23, Kristen Bell hosts the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, celebrating outstanding performances in film and television. This live event brings together the industry's brightest stars, offering viewers a front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood's awards season.

New on Netflix – Full List

Thursday, February 20

Operation Finale

Zero Day NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday, February 22

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Sunday, February 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

This weekend's additions to Netflix promise a range of engaging content, from intense dramas and thrilling narratives to live celebrations of cinematic excellence. Be sure to explore these new titles and enjoy the diverse entertainment they offer.