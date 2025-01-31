Netflix ushers in February with a fresh slate as it replaces older titles with exciting new additions. As the platform bids farewell to several films and series, it welcomes an impressive lineup that caters to all tastes, Decider reports. From animated action to heartfelt dramas and quirky comedies, viewers can look forward to an entertaining weekend on the streaming giant.

Netflix continues to maintain its reputation for variety and quality. The service has scheduled 14 departures and introduces 20 new titles to keep its catalog dynamic. Subscribers get a chance to catch a brand new episode of the popular anime series Sakamoto Days. Fans of iconic films will also rediscover favorites such as Miss Congeniality, Parasite, and Spanglish. Whether you enjoy anime, comedies, or dramatic thrillers, Netflix ensures that there is something for every viewer.

The streaming platform presents content that spans decades and genres. For instance, the eerie narrative of The Snow Girl: Season 2 invites audiences into a dark, twisted mystery where a journalist delves into sinister secrets at an elite school. Meanwhile, spy thrillers like The Recruit keep viewers on the edge of their seats with pulse-pounding action and unexpected turns. Although The Night Agent season 2 continues to dominate the charts, this weekend’s new arrivals offer a fresh perspective on suspense and intrigue.

Netflix offers a range of subscription plans designed to suit different preferences and budgets. Also, whether you opt for the basic plan with ads, the standard plan, or the premium plan, you will have access to a vast library of content. Furthermore, each plan caters to various content availability needs so that you can enjoy your favorite shows without compromise.

The weekend also marks the arrival of several films and series from international markets. Titles like Lucca’s World and The Snow Girl: Season 2 bring a taste of global storytelling to your screen. With a mix of genres, viewers can explore everything from classic comedies to modern blockbusters and binge-worthy series.

Below is the complete vertical list of new releases in order by date:

Friday, January 31

Lucca’s World (MX) NETFLIX FILM

The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday, February 1

Sakamoto Days

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

Sunday, February 2