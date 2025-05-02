Netflix keeps the momentum going in May with four new titles dropping between Saturday and Sunday, per popculture. Whether you're in the mood for high-stakes horror, sharp satire, or global thrillers, the latest releases offer a little something for every taste. Here’s what’s worth watching over the weekend.

Comedy Royalty Meets Political Theater

Topping the list is Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, premiering Sunday, May 4. The special commemorates O’Brien’s receipt of one of the highest honors in American comedy. What might’ve been a straightforward tribute has taken on added weight. The ceremony unfolded weeks after a political shake-up at the Kennedy Center, with President Trump ousting leadership and inserting himself into its operations. While the trailer sidesteps most of that drama, the actual night didn’t.

Comedians like David Letterman, Will Ferrell, and John Mulaney delivered punchlines that doubled as protest. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, voiced by Robert Smigel, even opened the show with a biting jab at the audience. Still, the spotlight never strays too far from Conan. His contributions to comedy—from Late Night to his viral Hot Ones interview—are lovingly celebrated by an A-list roster including Nikki Glaser, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tracy Morgan. It’s part roast, part tribute, and maybe even part resistance.

A Double Dose of Korean Thrillers

For horror fans, Train to Busan and its sequel Peninsula arrive on Friday, May 2. The original 2016 hit revived the zombie genre with a brutal, fast-paced survival tale aboard a high-speed train. It became a cultural sensation, praised for its heart as much as its scares. Peninsula, set four years later, expands the story with a grittier, war-torn tone, showing a world overrun by the undead—and human greed. Together, they make for an adrenaline-fueled double feature.

Returning Favorite From South Africa

Also dropping May 2 is Unseen: Season 2. The South African crime drama follows a house cleaner whose search for her missing husband leads her into a violent underworld. Season 1 earned praise for its tight pacing and powerful lead performance. Now, the story picks up with more danger and deeper corruption, promising another gripping binge.

Full List of Netflix Releases: May 2–4, 2025

Released May 2

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen: Season 2 (ZA) NETFLIX SERIES

Released May 4