This Mother’s Day month, Netflix is leaning into heartfelt stories, awkward goodbyes, and comedic chaos. Nonnas (May 9) leads the tribute with Vince Vaughn opening a grandmother-run Italian restaurant inspired by memories of cooking with his mother and grandmother, per Time. One week later, Football Parents (May 16) explores the high-stakes world of youth sports through the lens of eccentric moms on the sidelines. Then, on May 20, Sarah Silverman takes the stage in Postmortem, a deeply personal comedy special reflecting on the deaths of her stepmother and father in 2023.
Family themes continue with The Four Seasons (May 1), a new ensemble dramedy starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo. Lifelong friendships unravel when one couple’s divorce disrupts their decades-long tradition of vacationing together. The show unpacks emotional baggage while still delivering comedic gold.
Cults, Comedy, and Coming-of-Age Finales
May also brings suspense and satire. Sirens (May 22), backed by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, stars Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock as sisters caught in a twisted dynamic when Simone’s job takes a creepy turn. With Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon adding gravitas, this psychological drama promises to shake things up.
Meanwhile, Big Mouth closes the book on adolescent awkwardness with its eighth and final season (May 23). The raunchy animated comedy sends its hormone monsters and messy teens off into the chaos of high school graduation. Expect cringe, closure, and a few unexpected lessons.
Other major highlights include Sarah Silverman: Postmortem (May 20), the chilling docuseries Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (May 26), and Fear Street: Prom Queen (May 23), which promises to deliver horror nostalgia with a bloody corsage twist.
Full List of Netflix Titles – May 2025
Coming Soon
- Losmen Bu Broto: The Series (ID)
- Lost in Starlight (KR)
- Mad Unicorn (TH)
- Rhythm + Flow: Poland (PL)
May 1
- Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES)
- The Biggest Fan (MX)
- The Four Seasons
- Airport
- Airport ’77
- Airport 1975
- Ali
- American Gangster
- American Graffiti
- Burn After Reading
- Constantine
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Dawn of the Dead
- Eat Pray Love
- The Equalizer 2
- Hanna
- Home
- The Jerk
- The Lego Movie
- Mid90s
- The Mule
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- The Paper Tigers
- Past Lives
- Sisters
- Starship Troopers
- The Sugarland Express
- Trainwreck
- Trolls
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
May 2
- Peninsula
- Train to Busan
- Unseen: Season 2 (ZA)
May 4
- Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
May 5
- Britain and The Blitz (GB)
- Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2
May 6
- The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 (KR)
- Untold: Shooting Guards
May 7
- Full Speed: Season 2
- Last Bullet (FR)
May 8
- Blood of Zeus: Season 3
- FOREVER
- Heart Eyes
- Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (CO)
May 9
- A Deadly American Marriage (GB)
- Bad Influence (ES)
- Nonnas
- The Royals (IN)
May 11
- ABBA: Against the Odds
May 12
- Tastefully Yours (KR)
May 13
- All American: Season 7
- Bad Thoughts
- Untold: The Liver King (GB)
May 14
- American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
- Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (GB)
- Married at First Sight: Season 17
- Smile
- Snakes and Ladders (MX)
May 15
- Bet
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4
- Franklin (LB)
- Pernille: Season 5 (NO)
- Secrets We Keep (DK)
- Thank You, Next: Season 2 (TR)
- Vini Jr. (BR)
May 16
- Dear Hongrang (KR)
- Football Parents (NL)
- The Quilters
- Rotten Legacy (ES)
May 20
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
- Untold: The Fall of Favre
May 21
- Newly Rich, Newly Poor (CO)
- Real Men (IT)
- Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6
May 22
- Sirens
- Tyler Perry’s She The People
May 23
- Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
- Big Mouth: Season 8
- Fear Street: Prom Queen
- Forget You Not
- Off Track 2 (SE)
May 24
- Our Unwritten Seoul (KR)
- The Wild Robot
May 26
- CoComelon: Season 13
- Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
- Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life
May 28
- F1: The Academy (GB)
May 29
- Dept. Q (GB)
May 30
- A Widow’s Game (ES)
- The Heart Knows (AR)
May 31
- Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event