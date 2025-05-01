This Mother’s Day month, Netflix is leaning into heartfelt stories, awkward goodbyes, and comedic chaos. Nonnas (May 9) leads the tribute with Vince Vaughn opening a grandmother-run Italian restaurant inspired by memories of cooking with his mother and grandmother, per Time. One week later, Football Parents (May 16) explores the high-stakes world of youth sports through the lens of eccentric moms on the sidelines. Then, on May 20, Sarah Silverman takes the stage in Postmortem, a deeply personal comedy special reflecting on the deaths of her stepmother and father in 2023.

Family themes continue with The Four Seasons (May 1), a new ensemble dramedy starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo. Lifelong friendships unravel when one couple’s divorce disrupts their decades-long tradition of vacationing together. The show unpacks emotional baggage while still delivering comedic gold.

Cults, Comedy, and Coming-of-Age Finales

May also brings suspense and satire. Sirens (May 22), backed by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, stars Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock as sisters caught in a twisted dynamic when Simone’s job takes a creepy turn. With Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon adding gravitas, this psychological drama promises to shake things up.

Meanwhile, Big Mouth closes the book on adolescent awkwardness with its eighth and final season (May 23). The raunchy animated comedy sends its hormone monsters and messy teens off into the chaos of high school graduation. Expect cringe, closure, and a few unexpected lessons.

Other major highlights include Sarah Silverman: Postmortem (May 20), the chilling docuseries Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (May 26), and Fear Street: Prom Queen (May 23), which promises to deliver horror nostalgia with a bloody corsage twist.

Full List of Netflix Titles – May 2025

Coming Soon

Losmen Bu Broto: The Series (ID)

Lost in Starlight (KR)

Mad Unicorn (TH)

Rhythm + Flow: Poland (PL)

May 1

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES)

The Biggest Fan (MX)

The Four Seasons

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

May 2

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen: Season 2 (ZA)

May 4

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

May 5

Britain and The Blitz (GB)

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2

May 6

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 (KR)

Untold: Shooting Guards

May 7

Full Speed: Season 2

Last Bullet (FR)

May 8

Blood of Zeus: Season 3

FOREVER

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (CO)

May 9

A Deadly American Marriage (GB)

Bad Influence (ES)

Nonnas

The Royals (IN)

May 11

ABBA: Against the Odds

May 12

Tastefully Yours (KR)

May 13

All American: Season 7

Bad Thoughts

Untold: The Liver King (GB)

May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (GB)

Married at First Sight: Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders (MX)

May 15

Bet

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4

Franklin (LB)

Pernille: Season 5 (NO)

Secrets We Keep (DK)

Thank You, Next: Season 2 (TR)

Vini Jr. (BR)

May 16

Dear Hongrang (KR)

Football Parents (NL)

The Quilters

Rotten Legacy (ES)

May 20

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Untold: The Fall of Favre

May 21

Newly Rich, Newly Poor (CO)

Real Men (IT)

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6

May 22

Sirens

Tyler Perry’s She The People

May 23

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Big Mouth: Season 8

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Forget You Not

Off Track 2 (SE)

May 24

Our Unwritten Seoul (KR)

The Wild Robot

May 26

CoComelon: Season 13

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

May 28

F1: The Academy (GB)

May 29

Dept. Q (GB)

May 30

A Widow’s Game (ES)

The Heart Knows (AR)

May 31