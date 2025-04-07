After months of speculation, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega revealed why she left the Scream franchise ahead of the seventh movie. Many speculated it had to do with Melissa Barrera's firing or scheduling issues, but it was something else.

Speaking to The Cut, Ortega clarified why she exited the franchise. It had to do with Radio Silence's Tyler Gillett and Mat Bettinelli-Olpin, who directed the fifth and sixth Scream movies, leaving to do Abigail, starring Barrera.

“It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling,” Ortega clarified. “It was all kind of falling apart. If Scream VII wasn't going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn't seem like the right move for me in my career at the time.”

Despite starring in several franchise projects, like Wednesday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream, and even Iron Man 3, Ortega thinks it is a coincidence. Some of those projects aligned with her career mission statement.

“I've happened to join a lot of franchises, which is so great to be a part of legacy,” she explained. “But for me, I'm really trying to prioritize new directors and original stories. I know on the outside, maybe people are looking at my choices like, Man, what the hell is this girl doing? I never thought I would do a movie with unicorns. But an original script is exciting. If I can help get it made, I love to do that.”

Will Jenna Ortega return to the Scream franchise, and why did she leave?

We will have to see if Ortega ever comes back to the Scream series. It sounds like she left over creative differences, more than anything, with a new team coming in.

Plus, her on-screen sister, played by Barrera, would not be in Scream 7. Ultimately, the Radio Silence directors leaving seemed like the final straw. They would go on to team with Barrera to make Abigail.

In their place is Kevin Williamson, who created the Scream series. He will direct the seventh installment in the series, which marks the return of Neve Campbell.

Previously, Campbell sat out of the sixth Scream movie due to a pay dispute. Now, she is back as Sidney Prescott alongside Courtney Cox's Gale Weathers.

Additionally, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown will also return. They starred in the fifth and sixth Scream movies with Ortega and Barrera as a part of the “Core Four.” Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley, and David Arquette are also going to be in it, reprising their old roles.