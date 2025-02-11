Kendrick Lamar knew exactly what he was doing when he invited Serena Williams onto the Super Bowl 59 halftime stage. The tennis legend’s unexpected appearance wasn’t just a spectacle—it was a statement, per SportingNews. With the world watching, Williams danced alongside Lamar during his performance of “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed squarely at Drake. The moment blended music, sports, and personal history into one of the coldest mic drops in halftime show history.

A Show Designed to Send a Message

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show already carried weight with Lamar at the helm. The Compton native has never shied away from controversy, and his ongoing feud with Drake provided the perfect backdrop for a performance brimming with subtle—and not-so-subtle—jabs. The rapper stacked the lineup with high-profile guests, including R&B sensation SZA and Hollywood veteran Samuel L. Jackson. However, it was Serena Williams’ entrance that set the internet ablaze.

Lamar performed his viral diss track while Williams, who hails from the same Los Angeles region as the rapper, confidently took center stage. The tennis icon broke into the crip walk, a dance deeply tied to West Coast culture and one she had previously done after winning Olympic gold in 2012. This wasn’t just a fun cameo—it was an intentional moment, a direct hit at a former flame.

A Long and Complicated History

Williams’ connection to Drake goes back years. The two shared a romantic history, dating off and on between 2011 and 2015. Though they publicly remained friends, Drake seemed to struggle with the breakup more than Williams did. His lyrics often hinted at unresolved feelings, culminating in a pointed jab in his 2022 track “Middle of the Ocean.” The line, aimed at Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, called him a “groupie,” suggesting Drake still felt some type of way about their past.

Ohanian clapped back on social media, embracing the insult with pride, stating that he excelled at supporting his wife and daughter. Williams, never one to back down, chimed in with heart-eyed emojis, cementing the fact that she had moved on while Drake still seemed stuck in the past.

Super Bowl Spotlight: Payback in Prime Time

Williams’ halftime show appearance wasn’t just about dancing—it was about reclaiming the narrative. She had already shown support for Lamar’s track at the 2024 ESPY Awards, where she danced to “Not Like Us” and joked that no one should ever challenge Lamar in a battle. She knew exactly what she was doing when she stepped onto that stage with him.

Lamar’s performance built up to this moment strategically. After an energetic set filled with his biggest hits, the show reached its apex when “Not Like Us” began to play. The beat dropped, and Williams emerged, moving effortlessly across the stage. The imagery couldn’t have been clearer: Lamar, a proud Compton native, stood beside one of the city’s most legendary athletes, both sending a message to a common adversary.

The performance immediately became one of the most talked-about moments of the night. Social media exploded with reactions, with fans dissecting every movement, lyric, and visual cue. The consensus? Lamar had just delivered one of the most ruthless halftime moments in recent memory.

A Feud That Won’t Die

Lamar and Drake’s beef has escalated over time, reaching new heights in 2024 with “Not Like Us” dominating the airwaves. The track became an anthem, not just for Lamar’s fans but for those enjoying the spectacle of hip-hop’s latest heavyweight battle. What started as a war of words turned into a cultural moment, culminating in this Super Bowl performance.

Drake, known for his calculated responses, now finds himself in an awkward position. His former flame, someone he once followed across the world in pursuit of romance, publicly aligned herself with his rival in front of millions. The move wasn’t just a headline—it was a symbolic dagger.

The Aftermath

As the dust settles from Super Bowl 59, one thing is clear: Williams and Lamar made their point. The performance wasn’t just entertainment—it was a strategic power play. Williams, who has rarely shied away from major moments, took this opportunity to put her past with Drake behind her in the most public way possible. Meanwhile, Lamar reinforced his position in their ongoing feud, using the biggest stage in America to make sure the world knew exactly where Serena Williams stood.

Drake, no stranger to lyrical warfare, may choose to respond. But one thing is certain—he just witnessed a masterclass in how to win a battle without saying a word.