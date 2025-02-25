Unsurprisingly, Marvel star Simu Liu won't say much about a Shang-Chi sequel. Liu did confirm that a Shang-Chi 2 is “happening,” though.

Talking to ClutchPoints during the Last Breath junket, Liu discussed the upcoming Shang-Chi sequel. He conceded that “we are making more,” but he remained tight-lipped on the matter.

“You know I can't say much beyond that,” he said, smirking.

He then joked that Marvel is “gonna hunt me down” if he says anything. “They're gonna find me, even if I'm on the bottom of the sea like these saturation divers are in Last Breath, in theaters on February 28,” Liu cracked, plugging his latest project. “They'll find me.”

So, hopefully, Marvel fans will hear more about Shang-Chi 2 sooner rather than later. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came out in September 2021. It will likely be over four years since fans have seen the character on-screen in the first movie, so he is long overdue for a return.

Simu Liu on Shani-Chi's cultural impact

Looking back at the first movie's cultural impact on Asian Americans, Liu is proud of the work done in the first Shang-Chi movie. Liu has received several messages from fans who expressed how much it meant to them.

“We just set out to make the best movie and tell the best story that we possibly could,” he reflected. “What has really touched me is in the years since the movie has come out, the way that people speak to me about it — like the way you just did.

“Watching that character was deeply meaningful to many people. So, in that way, I think it's really meant a lot to me and reiterated the importance of being able to see yourself represented on-screen,” Liu continued.

However, he did clarify that representation is important in movies and other mediums. “Not just on-screen, but in art, expression, and storytelling,” he elaborated.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released during one of Marvel's off-years in 2021. It was the second highest-grossing Marvel movie in 2021 behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion).

The other 2021 Marvel movies, Black Widow and Eternals, were box office disappointments. Black Widow grossed $379 million worldwide at the box office. Eternals made $402 million.

Shang-Chi grossed $432 million worldwide during its theatrical run. It stars Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Beng Kingsley, and Meng'er Zhang.

Destin Daniel Cretton co-wrote the script and directed Shang-Chi. Prior to his Marvel debut, Cretton directed Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy.

He has since co-created Marvel's Wonder Man series, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Cretton directed two episodes and is credited as an executive producer of it. He will also direct the fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie.

Last Breath will be released on February 28.