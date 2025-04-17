Very few filmmakers have the resume that Ryan Coogler has, who continues his hot streak with his vampire horror movie Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

With its grandiose scale akin to a Christopher Nolan film, Coogler goes in on his subject matter with the precision of Jordan Peele. Comparisons are obvious, but Coogler continues cementing himself as one of the best filmmakers of his generation.

While many praised Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, and Creed, Coogler never finds himself in the same conversations as some of his peers. With Sinners, Coogler faces familiar themes with a bloody twist.

Those expecting a vampire flick like recent entries in the subgenre like Renfield or even Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake will be disappointed. Coogler's methodical approach keeps tensions high throughout the entire 137-minute runtime, which flies by once it hits its stride.

Coogler's decision to film Sinners on IMAX cameras pays off, as it is gorgeous. They capture everything, from the cotton fields to the juke joint, with incredible scope (there is one action scene in particular that stands out as it switches to IMAX format).

Jordan, who Coogler always gets the best out of, delivers the best performance of his career. There are some flaws with his character, largely stemming from the writing, but Jordan gives his all as the twins.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld similarly delivers her best work. She gets to flex range that she has not been able to in past roles in Sinners, and she shows out.

You may be coming for the vampires, but Coogler's Sinners hooks you with its fangs. Coogler may have already made the best horror movie of the year.

Sinners movie review — What's it about?

Set in the 1930s, Sinners follows a dynamic duo of twins, Smoke (Michael B. Jordan) and Stack (also played by Michael B. Jordan).

They left their hometown years ago, leaving their rough upbringings behind — something Sinners chooses to let you imagine, not see, for better or worse.

Of course, times have changed by the time they return to Mississippi. The Ku Klux Klan has dissipated as the man who sells Smoke and Stack the building that would become their juke joint.

The twins have returned to start a new venture, as they plan to open this juke joint. There, they encounter an unexpected evil conjured by the beauty of music.

Michael B. Jordan's dynamic performance(s)

People have known what Jordan is capable of for years. It is funny that we are only a couple of months removed from Robert Pattinson playing multiple versions of the same character in Mickey 17.

Coogler, who wrote Sinners, could have done with a few more defining characteristics for each twin besides the color they wear (one wears blue while the other red).

Their personalities are distinguishable, as Stack is more hard-headed — he wants to be paid with real currency at his juke joint, while Smoke is more compassionate towards his customers.

Sinners takes place over one day, getting you right into the action. Surprisingly, they do not provide many flashbacks to show the twins in their formative years. Instead, you meet them as they are.

Initially, Sinners starts on a worrisome note as it puts the twins on separate side quests ahead of the opening of their juke joint. I pondered if the entire movie would do that, finding an easy out for Jordan to play dual roles. Luckily, they are together for a large chunk of the movie following the first act, and Jordan's performances get better as Sinners goes on.

You see, Pattinson had a different assignment than Jordan. I don't think Smoke and Stack are supposed to be too different, as their similarity is what bonds them. However, Pattinson's various Mickeys were each given a different personality.

To that end, Jordan should receive just as much, if not more credit, for his performances in Sinners. He has never been better, even in Black Panther. There is a tenacity that bubbles to the surface by the third act.

Ryan Coogler's direction

Coogler is no stranger to blockbuster filmmaking — he made two of the better-looking MCU movies (aside from Black Panther's third-act finale). Now, he returns to more intimate filmmaking after making Wakanda Forever.

He makes the most of every shot and every inch of space in an IMAX camera lens. Whether it's the landscape shots or the action sequences, every shot has meaning.

It doesn't mean he and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw don't have some fun. Coogler utilizes a couple of long take sequences, the best being in the juke joint. There is also a moment before an epic fight where the aspect ratio changes into the full IMAX dimensions. It almost looks like a cutscene transitioning into a fight in a video game.

While Jordan's characters could have used some background development, Coogler deserves praise for his original script. Vampire movies have existed for decades, and he found a new wrinkle to add to the lore.

The importance of music

The usage of music is key to Sinners. Ludwig Göransson, who previously scored all of Coogler's past movies, delivers a devilish score.

The best way to describe Göransson's work is as a twisted version of the blues. He offers a sinister bluesy score that is like a darker twist on the Killers of the Flower Moon score.

As mentioned, the spirits are conjured via the usage of music. The twins' cousin, Sammie (Miles Caton), is a talented guitarist. At the beginning of Sinners, his father, a preacher, warns him to give it up before the devil follows him.

Suffice it to say he doesn't listen, and that is what unlocks the demons that emerge later. No spoilers here, but there is a scene where is performing at a juke joint that is breathtaking.

Unlike Elvis, which tried to mesh contemporary and period-appropriate music (“Hound Dog” is a banger, but not for a movie like Elvis), Sinners does it in a way that serves the story.

That juke joint scene may be the best of the year when it's all said and done.

Should you watch Sinners?

Hollywood desperately needed a movie like Sinners. Originality is key to the life of the business, and it doesn't get much better than this.

There are layers upon layers to uncover in its plot. Coogler uses his skills to deliver a powerful message with the nuance most directors lack.

Coogler is a master of the craft, and he gets the very best out of Jordan. Sinners is not endlessly rewatchable like some of his other movies, but it is the culmination of his evolution as a filmmaker.

Jordan also delivers two great performances that showcase his range. Coogler and Jordan have a similar rapport to Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, and if they follow that trajectory, it is only a matter of time before Jordan lands Oscar gold.

Grade: A-

Sinners will be released on April 18.