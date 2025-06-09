Sly Stone, who is known as one of the most influential musicians of the late 1960s and early 1970s for his impact on rock, pop, funk, and soul, died on June 9 at the age of 82. His cause of death was a “prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues,” according to the family.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” Stone’s family said in a statement. “Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Sly is known for his hits such as “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People,” as he brought together people of different races with his different tunes.

Many people showed their respect and condolences to the late musician on social media.

“Rest in power, Sly Stone. You didn’t just make music—you shifted the culture. As kids in Philly, my brother played Sly, I was Cynthia on my imaginary horn. We lived your music. You gave us the groove & the message. Thank you, genius,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sly's band, Sly & the Family Stone, was the first major American rock group to have a racially integrated, as well as men and women, lineup. “Dance to the Music” was their first hit, as it mixed soul and rock together, which was rare around that time. They also had other hits such as “Life,” “Stand,” and “Hot Fun in the Summertime.”

As a pioneer in music, Stone will never be forgotten, and the music that he made will live on as it has become an inspiration for what people are listening to now.