Sly Stone, who is known as one of the most influential musicians of the late 1960s and early 1970s for his impact on rock, pop, funk, and soul, died on June 9 at the age of 82. His cause of death was a “prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues,” according to the family.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” Stone’s family said in a statement. “Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Sly is known for his hits such as “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People,” as he brought together people of different races with his different tunes.

Many people showed their respect and condolences to the late musician on social media.

Article Continues Below
More Entertainment News
HBCU alumnus Dijon Means is representing Winston-Salem State as he stars as "Werm" in Season 4 of Starz's hit show BMF.
HBCU alumnus shines in Starz’s ‘BMF’Randall Barnes ·
WWE star Bron Breakker at the Royal Rumble.
Limp Bizkit singer addresses WWE’s Bron Breakker entrance music rumorsAndrew Korpan ·
WWE and AAA logos, the two companies who took part in Worlds Collide with Stephanie Vaquer and El Hijo del Vikingo.
Groundbreaking WWE Worlds Collide shatters viewership recordsAndrew Korpan ·
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Stephen A. Smith makes “brutally honest” Michael Jordan promise to NBCZachary Draves ·
Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney, who performed together during the Boss' 2025 Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour show in Liverpool, England.
Bruce Springsteen shocks fans with Paul McCartney surprise at Liverpool showAndrew Korpan ·
Toothless and Mason Thames in the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.
How to Train Your Dragon is Mason Thames’ star-making breakthrough (Review)Andrew Korpan ·

“Rest in power, Sly Stone. You didn’t just make music—you shifted the culture. As kids in Philly, my brother played Sly, I was Cynthia on my imaginary horn. We lived your music. You gave us the groove & the message. Thank you, genius,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sly's band, Sly & the Family Stone, was the first major American rock group to have a racially integrated, as well as men and women, lineup. “Dance to the Music” was their first hit, as it mixed soul and rock together, which was rare around that time. They also had other hits such as “Life,” “Stand,” and “Hot Fun in the Summertime.”

As a pioneer in music, Stone will never be forgotten, and the music that he made will live on as it has become an inspiration for what people are listening to now.