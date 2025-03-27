Over the course of several hours, Marvel unveiled the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, with some surprising movie stars being revealed. Of course, Robert Downey Jr. was announced, but some surprises were also packed in there, such as several X-Men characters.

Marvel Studios started a live-stream at 11 am EST across their social media platforms. Each name in the Avengers: Doomsday cast was revealed on a movie set chair. Every few minutes, it would shift to a new name. It was pretty straightforward, though they threw in a twist when revealing Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd's part, as they put his name on a tiny chair to represent the character's small stature. After it ended, they released a condensed version of the announcement.

The video concluded with Downey, who plays Doctor Doom, who is sitting in his chair. He signaled to the viewer to the quiet before an updated Doomsday logo appeared. The title card announced that the movie was in production.

The full cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday

Below is the full list of names revealed during the cast announcement. They are listed in the order that they were announced. The character they play is in parentheses next to the actor's name.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman)

Anthony Mackie (Captain America)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes)

Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther)

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent)

Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing)

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

Kelsey Grammer (Beast)

Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon)

Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch)

David Harbour (Red Guardian)

Winston Duke (M'Baku)

Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Patrick Stewart (Professor X)

Ian McKellen (Magneto)

Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler)

Rebecca Romijn (Mystique)

James Marsden (Cyclops)

Channing Tatum (Gambit)

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic)

Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom)

Who was left out?

There are still some names that were left out of the video. Surprisingly, Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man was not included in the list. Neither was Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Previously, there were rumors that 60 characters would appear in it.

Other snubs include OG Avengers such as Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye). Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) were also left out.

Surprisingly, Deadpool and Wolverine actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were not part of the reveal. After leading the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, you would expect them back in Avengers: Doomsday.

Again, Marvel is only just getting started with the production. There is still time to announce more names. There is also a chance they want to keep other cast members a secret until the movie comes out.

At the same time, they announced some surprising inclusions in the movie. Having OG X-Men actors from Fox's series return, such as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, was a surprise.

Stewart previously played a variant of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, McKellen hasn't played the part of Magneto since 2015's Days of Future Past.

For now, the confirmed characters will be facing off with the villainous Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. He returns to Marvel shortly after winning his first Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer.