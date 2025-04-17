Hours after it was reported that 2025 Oscar winner Mikey Madison (Anora) was offered a role in Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie, the reports were followed up with a discouraging update for fans.

Variety reports Madison passed on the project. She was reportedly offered a role before turning down the project. The project is also set to star Ryan Gosling, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Barbie.

Little about the plot is known at this time. Variety notes that Levy's movie would be “a standalone project” unconnected to the Skywalker Saga.

It is set to hit theaters after the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is slated for a May 22, 2026, release date. Levy's project is the only other Star Wars movie to get the green light in “more than five years,” per Variety.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider initially reported that Madison was eyed for a role in the project. That report has since been proven true, even if she ultimately did not sign on.

Will Oscar winner Mikey Madison be in an upcoming Star Wars movie?

As it stands, it does not appear Madison will be going to the galaxy far, far away. She is coming off her first-ever Oscar win, and perhaps she is trying to keep up her reputation of working on arthouse movies.

She is no stranger to franchise flicks, though. Madison starred in the fifth Scream movie in 2022 alongside Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Mason Gooding. Madison also starred in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a member of Charles Manson's cult. That is now getting a sequel directed by David Fincher.

Madison first gained notoriety for her role in FX's comedy series, Better Things. She starred in it from 2016-22. She has also starred in episodes of Imposters since landing her Better Things role.

Her big screen debut came in 2017 when she starred in Liza, Liza, Skies are Grey. Madison followed that up with roles in Nostalgia and Monster before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019. Madison also starred in the animated Addams Family movie that year as Candi the Barista.

After Scream, Madison starred in All Souls before landing her role in Anora. Sean Baker's latest movie stars Madison as a New York stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

Anora held its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, winning the prestigious Palme d'Or. It was nominated for six Oscars, winning five, including best Picture, Best Actress (Madison), and Best Director (Baker).