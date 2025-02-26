After concluding her blockbuster Eras Tour in 2024, does Taylor Swift plan on getting back on the road in 2025?

The Daily Mail reports that Swift is planning on taking a break from touring in 2025. That doesn't mean that plans aren't being made for future tours, but there are no plans to hit the road this year. A source told The Daily Mail that she “will not be doing any tours or shows” in 2025.

“Nothing will ever be able to trump the Eras Tour[,] and she is so proud of that, but it took a lot out of her,” a source told The Daily Mail. “For the first time in years, Taylor has no definitive plan, she is taking a year off.”

One thing that could be on the horizon for Swift is getting married to Travis Kelce and having kids. The Daily Mail's report states that Swift is seeking advice about her future steps with her boyfriend.

The two are “both in it for the long haul[,] and they both want the same things,” the source said, continuing, “Which is a forever romance and a family.”

It sounds like 2025 will be a big year for Swift. Perhaps she will release new music during the year. Fans are still waiting for the re-recorded Reputation and her self-titled debut albums.

Will Taylor Swift tour in 2025?

So, do not expect Swift to perform any shows or tour in 2025. She is taking a well-deserved break after performing 149 shows on the Eras Tour.

Swift concluded the tour on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Initially, Swift took the tour around North America. She spent most of 2023 touring North America before visiting Argentina and Brazil.

She started 2024 by visiting Japan, Australia, and Singapore. When she returned, she started the European leg of the tour in Nanterre, France, on May 9.

Throughout the summer, Swift country-hopped her way around Europe. That leg of the tour concluded on August 20 after she performed five straight shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

She then returned to North America for the final 18 shows of the tour. Swift performed nine shows in the United States across Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana.

After that, she visited Canada for the final nine shows of the Eras Tour. Swift played six shows in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, from November 14-23, before going to Vancouver for the final shows.

The Eras Tour was Swift's biggest to date. It grossed over $2 billion during its run. 149 dates is also the most shows she has performed on a tour since the Fearless Tour in 2009-10.