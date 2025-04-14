While 2025 could have been the year Taylor Swift released her last two re-recorded albums (Reputation and her self-titled debut), it appears her next project is a collection of new songs.

In a recent interview, Jacob Criborn talked about working with Erik Arvinder, a Swedish conductor. He revealed there was work done on Swift's 12th studio album at the beginning of 2025.

“We're just finishing Taylor Swift's album,” he revealed, per Taylor Swift Updates on X, formerly Twitter.

However, the video clip went viral, and Universal Music Sweden deleted it from their platforms. Criborn's comments got fans excited since Arvinder has previously worked with the likes of Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, and John Legend.

It remains unclear what album Arvinder was working on. However, it most likely is her 12th studio album since he did not previously work on Reputation or Swift's self-titled debut.

When will Taylor Swift's new album come out?

Previously, there were reports Swift would be working on her next album in 2025 and tour in 2026. It is unknown if that new album is the one that features her collaboration with Arvinder.

Swift is coming off her 11th studio album, the Grammy-nominated Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April 2024. Now that she has wrapped up the Eras Tour, she has more time to focus on her next era.

The release date of her new album is unknown. However, if there was work being done on it in 2025, it could be done by the end of the year. Perhaps she will drop it by the end of it if all goes well.

Either way, something new is coming for Swift fans. That is an exciting development for fans of the pop star. She is at the height of her fame, and fans are waiting for her next move.

It is somewhat surprising that Swift is not finishing her re-recorded albums, though. She has yet to re-record Reputation and her self-titled debut albums, which were released by Big Machine Records.

Over the last four years, Swift has followed a pattern with her releases. In 2021, she released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), her first two re-recorded albums. The following year, she released Midnights.

Then, in 2023, Swift released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version). She then released The Tortured Poets Department in 2024.

So, it seemed like closing out her (Taylor's Version) series was the next step in 2025. But it appears she will be releasing her 12th album of new material sooner rather than later.