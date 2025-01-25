According to fans, Taylor Swift is ready to step into her Reputation era.

Swifties noticed that both Reputation and her self-titled are no longer listed on the singer's homepage on Spotify. The albums however have not been deleted from streaming.

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer originally released Reputation in 2017 and since leaving Big Machine Records where she recorded her first six albums, she has been re-recording her work since Scooter Braun owned her masters for those projects. The only projects Swift has left to re-record are Reputation and her self-titled debut.

Fans have been begging Swift to release the re-recording of Reputation for over a year now. Swifties noticed that there have been hints along the way such as the plaid attire at sports events such as the Kansas City Chiefs' latest game against the Houston Texans. Swift arrived dressed in a grey plaid coat.

Prior to the football game, she dressed in plaid again at the 2024 VMAs back in September.

Swift is known to make huge announcements at award shows such as last year at the Grammys she surprised fans with the news of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Now, fast forward to almost exactly a year later, The Tortured Poets Department is up for five Grammy nominations.

The Tortured Poets Department earned a nomination for Album of the Year which marks, Swift's seventh time with a nomination in that category. She broke her tie with Barbra Streisand as the female artist with the most nominations in the category. She also still holds the title as the artist with the most wins in that category with four: Midnights”(2024), Folklore (2021), 1989 (2016), and Fearless (2010). She's ahead of four male acts such as Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon have each won the award three times.

In addition to the Album of the Year nomination, she's also earned a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album. The album's lead single — “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone — earned her three nods for Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Her sixth nomination comes from her collaboration with Gracie Abrahms for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “us.,” off of Abrams’ album The Secret of Us.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.

Will Taylor Swift Release New Music In 2025?

Last month, a source revealed that Swift is working on a new project.

Us Weekly reports that Swift “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

However, the new project has not been confirmed as Reputation — or any other project for that matter — by Swift's team.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”