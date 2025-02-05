According to Justin Baldoni, the use of Taylor Swift's contributions in the film It Ends With Us, were being held back by Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl alum and Jane the Virgin star have been in a months-long battle on what occured on the set of It Ends With Us.

Swift, who is a close friend to Lively, lent her vocals in the song, “My Tears Ricochet” which was used in the trailer as well as a scene in the film. According to Baldoni's timeline of the set of events that occurred while filming posted to his official website, he claims that Lively was holding the song back as well as the film itself.

“While Lively is holding the Film hostage in the edit room, she is simultaneously stalling the Film’s marketing by refusing to approve key materials, including the trailer release,” the timeline states.

“Lively will not approve the trailer release unless she is granted more time in the edit room with her personal editor. Adding to the pressure, Lively made a veiled threat, implying she might ‘change her mind’ about reaching out to Taylor Swift to secure the use of ‘My Tears Ricochet’ for the trailer if her demands are not met.”

When Was Taylor Swift Mentioned Before In Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit?

In Baldoni's original lawsuit, he mentions Swift in regard to an alleged event that occurred at a Manhattan penthouse where he was “summoned.” During the NYC meeting, Baldoni claims that a popstar, later to be revealed as Swift, entered the home and “began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script.”

“Later, Baldoni felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him,” the complaint said.

“… I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor [emoji] You really are a talent across the board. Really excited nd [sic] grateful to do this together,” Baldoni's text read, according to the complaint.

Lively allegedly responded to Baldoni comparing herself to the Games of Thrones character, Khaleesi, and insinuating that Swift and her husband Ryan Reynolds are her “dragons.”

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you.”

“Both Ryan and [redacted] have established themselves as absolute titans as writers and storytellers outside of their primary gig – just singing or just acting or [redacted] just directing. I'm so lucky to have them as creative barometers,” Lively's alleged text, included in the complaint, read. “But also to have them as people who prop me up and make sure I'm seen for all I can, and do offer. Because they know firsthand all I contribute. They also know I'm not always as good at making sure I'm seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process. They don't give a s— about that. And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me.”

Following the alleged incident, Baldoni responded that Swift and Reynolds were sent there to intimidate him.

“Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively,” the complaint read. “He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”

Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation on Jan.16. Lively filed her lawsuit against Baldoni on Jan. 1.