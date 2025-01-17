New information unfolding in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's lawsuit for the behavior allegedly presented by both parties on the set of It Ends with Us. This time, Baldoni is accusing the “Gossip Girl” actress of using Taylor Swift to pressure him into considering the rewrite that Lively wrote.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist. Baldoni was both the director for the film and stars as the male lead, Ryle Kincaid. According to the lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE, Baldoni was “summoned” to meet Ryan Reynolds, husband of Lively, in a New York City penthouse. During the NYC meeting, Baldoni claims that a popstar, later to be revealed as Swift entered the home and “began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script.”

In the suit, Baldoni says he didn't need “Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him,” and thought her changes to the rooftop scene were

“so much more fun and interesting” via text.

Lively allegedly responded to Baldoni comparing herself to the “Games of Thrones” character, Khaleesi: “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you.”

Baldoni also filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times on Dec. 31 for libel. It was in response to the publication's article “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

Both of Baldoni's suit follows Lively's lawsuit against the actor which she also filed on Dec. 31.

Swift has not responded to Baldoni's accusations.

How Is Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Friendship?

Over the years, the two have become close-knit over the years. Their friendship began in 2015 and has since evolved. Swift is even the godmother to Lively and Reynolds's children.

Lively is a part of Swift's celebrity “squad.” Other celebs in Swift's group are Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Zoë Kravitz as well as her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. Lively has also been seen, along with her husband, supporting Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game last season.