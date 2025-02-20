At this point, it feels like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns will never face in a WWE ring at WrestleMania. However, the “Final Boss” recently took to Instagram and prompted fans to think the match was back on the table.

He posted a video on Instagram where he is talking to his audience. He talks about having goals that we push to the back burner. It sounds like he is ready to commit to one of those goals in the near future.

“The idea is, Ah, one day, I'll do that thing that I've always wanted to do,” he said. “I'm guilty of that s**t all the time. Or, you make the commitment now, and you say, ‘This is day one. This is day one that I'm gonna do that thing.

“And the reason why it's appropriate [is] not only [to give] thanks to this beautiful day, but also, there's been a thing or two [that have] been in the ‘one day' camp, I woke up this morning, and I said, ‘F**k that; today is day one. I am on a mission to get this particular thing done, and I'm gonna get it done,” The Rock continued.

The caption also read, “Day one or one day. Action begets action[,] and the universe always conspires when we lock into our intention with those things we want to accomplish. Make it a ‘day 1' move.”

Could this be teasing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41? Fans can only hope, as he has been trying to make it happen for years.

It is also possible that he has other goals in mind. Perhaps he is going to take on the role of a lifetime.

The rocky road to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in WWE

For years, WWE fans have wanted to see The Rock vs. Reigns. Somehow, the dream match has not happened yet. With every passing year, it feels less likely that it will ever happen.

WrestleMania 39 felt like the logical place for it to happen. It took place in Los Angeles, California, where The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars. Reigns was also nearing the 1,000-day mark as Universal Champion.

It didn't happen, though, and Reigns successfully defended his championship against Cody Rhodes. The following year, The Rock returned to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

This led to the #WeWantCody movement, though, after Rhodes won the Royal Rumble for a second straight year. He initially gave The Rock his WrestleMania match, but this prompted a negative response from the crowd.

In turn, fans got the “Final Boss” persona. The heel version of The Rock incorporated elements from his past characters. He teamed with Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Following WrestleMania 40 and Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Rock seemingly teased a feud between him and Rhodes. However, both The Rock and Reigns disappeared for months.

The Rock returned at Bad Blood in October after Reigns and Rhodes teamed for a match. Nothing has come of it since, though. He once again came back for the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. His promo did not sound like his “Final Boss” character, and it is unclear if he will ever get back in the ring.