It does not sound like the Rolling Stones will tour the UK and Europe in 2025, after all.

The Times reports that the Stones have “ruled out a return to touring” in 2025. This comes after their proposed visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was rejected. As a result, the band has now decided not to hold a “major” UK and European tour this year.

The Times notes that “several multiple-date options” were given to lead singer Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood. However, it does not sound like they will commit to anything.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium rejection was not the sole complication. The Times notes that there were issues with travel and “existing commitments” amongst the band members, which also played a factor in the decision. It also sounds like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was not the only venue they had trouble with.

They were reportedly offered visits to Paris, Barcelona, and Rome during the UK and Europe tour. The Stones were also offered four shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which they ultimately rejected.

There is a catch, though. The Rolling Stones may tour in Britain (and “elsewhere”) in 2026 instead of 2025. If this happens, it will be four years since their last performance in Britain.

While the Stones may not tour in 2025, Wood may still take the stage this year. The Times notes that “hopes remain high” that he will join Rod Stewart on stage during his performance at Glastonbury this year.

Wood also recently joined former Beatles member Paul McCartney on stage. During McCartney's final show of his Got Back Tour in London, England, Wood joined him to play “Get Back.”

Will the Rolling Stones tour in 2025?

Unfortunately for fans, it does not sound like the Rolling Stones will tour in 2025. However, there seemingly are hopes that they will hit the road in 2026.

Their last tour, Hackney Diamonds, was in support of their 2023 album of the same name. It was their first album of original material in 18 years. In between those albums, the Stones continued to tour the world.

The Hackney Diamonds Tour was announced on November 21, 2023, a month after the release of the album. It consisted of 20 shows across the first run of shows. The Stones toured North America for the first leg.

This was the band's second tour since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in August 2021. Their previous tour, Sixty, was exclusive to Europe and consisted of 14 shows from June 1, 2022, to August 3, 2022.

It is unclear if their proposed 2025 tour was going to be a part of the Hackney Diamonds Tour as well. More than likely, it would have been considered a continuation of the 2024 tour.

While the tour was named after Hackney Diamonds, they performed songs from their entire catalog. The Stones packed the hits in every setlist, playing songs like “Paint It Black,” “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,” and “Start Me Up.”

The 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour started on April 28 in Houston, Texas. They then concluded the tour on July 21 in Ridgedale, Missouri, with a show at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.