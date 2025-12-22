The new A24 joint from Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme, has recorded a historic feat just hours after its box-office opening. The Timothée Chalamet-starring film by Josh Safdie has achieved the highest per-screen-average of 2025 (via Deadline), selling out 92 shows (and counting) across New York and Los Angeles. It has also reached the top 10 in six screens.

Marty Supreme debuted to $875,000 at the box office, with a per-screen average (PSA) of $145.9k, making it A24's highest opening. Its per-screen opening average is also the highest in the comparable period since 2016's La La Land, and it is among the most successful limited debuts ever. The blockbuster film opening also dethroned Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme ($570k at six theaters for a PSA of $95k) as the top per-screen average this year.

Safdie's new movie is Certified Fresh with a critics' score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and is a hit among all demographics, especially the young moviegoers. One of the highest presales in A24's history, Marty Supreme is scheduled to release later this week on Christmas Day.

Directed by Safdie, the film's cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, and others, along with Chalamet in and as Marty Mauser.

Timothée Chalamet's hectic promotional schedule ahead of Marty Supreme's release

Article Continues Below

A few days ago, a fan video surfaced on social media, which soon went viral, showing Chalamet promoting his film at the ongoing early screenings. The young, talented actor claimed that he was due to make over 128 appearances at Marty Supreme screenings in New York City for the next four days.

“I am doing this at every screening. I got 128 appearances in the next 96 hours,” he said.

Marty Supreme is based on the story of ping-pong player Marty Mauser, played by Chalamet. The film has already been nominated for several notable awards, including three Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Best Actor for Chalamet, and Best Screenplay for Safdie and Bronstein.