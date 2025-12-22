It's safe to say that Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet is going all out to promote his new movie, including paying a visit to the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marty Supreme's social media accounts posted a video of Chalamet on top of the Sphere to promote the movie. “Marty Supreme is an American film that comes out on Christmas Day 2025!” he said as the camera zooms out to show the scope of the building.

Of course, the Sphere featured the movie's title and tagline, “Dream Big,” on it before delivering the message, “In theaters Christmas Day.”

Original ball for an original guy @RealChalamet. Marty Supreme x @CashApp on top of @spherevegas Marty Supreme Cash App Card stamps are available now on Cash App. Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, member FDIC. See terms and conditions at the link in bio pic.twitter.com/NkskSboHyq — Marty Supreme (@martysupreme) December 22, 2025

As the message unfolded, the sound of a ping-pong ball being hit could be heard, and the messages would spin as if the Sphere was a ping-pong ball being hit before focusing. The video concluded with him yelling, “Dream big!”

Article Continues Below

This video was done to promote Marty Supreme's partnership with Cash App. Special “stamps” are available in the Cash App that tie in with the movie.

Chalamet has been tirelessly promoting the new movie. He recently appeared at a screening of the movie, promising to show up to all of them at the theater over the weekend. That meant he was going to appear at 128 showings over a weekend.

Marty Supreme has been a hit for A24. It made $875,000 during its opening weekend, earning the highest per-screen-average of the year by averaging $145,900 per screen.

While A24 gave Marty Supreme a limited theatrical release to start its run, it has made a splash. The movie is set to expand with its Christmas Day release, and even more theaters will get a chance to screen the film. Perhaps it will continue its box office success for A24.