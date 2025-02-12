Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been linked for decades, first as a legendary quarterback-coach duo and now as a pair often at the center of jokes. Recently, Brady found himself in stitches when Belichick’s relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, became the subject of a playful interrogation, per PageSix.

Brady Cracks Up Over Belichick’s Relationship Question

During an appearance on “Sundae Conversations with Caleb Pressley,” Brady was put in an awkward yet hilarious spot when Pressley brought up Hudson in the form of a joke about rental cars. The interviewer quipped, “If Bill Belichick’s girlfriend needed it, would you rent a car for her?”—a reference to the fact that renters must be at least 25 years old to avoid additional fees.

Brady, now 47, couldn’t contain his laughter. After taking a moment to compose himself, he finally replied, “I don’t want any liability.” His response, though brief, spoke volumes, adding to the humor of the moment.

A Relationship Under the Spotlight

Belichick, 72, has raised eyebrows for his relationship with Hudson, who is nearly five decades his junior. The two reportedly met in 2021 on a flight before beginning their relationship the following year. Despite ongoing public scrutiny, the couple appears unbothered. A source previously told Page Six that Belichick “couldn’t care less” about the age difference, emphasizing that he and Hudson share a meaningful connection.

Brady’s interview didn’t stop at the rental car joke. Pressley also asked whether Belichick adheres to the TB12 method, a rigorous diet and fitness plan that Brady himself swears by. Without hesitation, Brady shut it down, saying, “Nah, he’s a big carb guy.” When the topic of Hudson’s diet came up, Brady smirked and responded, “Sounds like it.”

Belichick and Hudson have gradually made their relationship public, sharing glimpses of their travels and outings. They made their red carpet debut at The Museum Gala in December and were most recently spotted at the Super Bowl together. Their presence at the NFL Honors awards show even prompted host Snoop Dogg to take a lighthearted jab at their age gap.

With media and fans continually finding humor in their romance, it’s unlikely the jokes will slow down anytime soon. But as Tom Brady’s uncontrollable laughter suggests, the spectacle surrounding Belichick’s personal life is just too amusing to ignore.