Like many NBA players, Josh Hart watched as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The matchup was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs edged out a 38-35 victory. This time, the Eagles crushed their rivals’ hopes for a three-peat with a dominant 40-22 win. Before the game, Mahomes was frequently mentioned alongside NFL icon Tom Brady.

The New York Knicks star didn’t hesitate to dismiss those comparisons after Kansas City's loss. “Don’t want to hear no more Brady comparisons,” Josh Hart said in a post in X (formerly Twitter).

The Eagles overpowering the Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday, with quarterback Jalen Hurts earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Patrick Mahomes has been on an incredible run, drawing comparisons to Tom Brady. Since 2018, he has led the Chiefs to seven consecutive conference championships, securing Super Bowl victories in 2020, 2023, and 2024. However, Brady, then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defeated Mahomes in 2021.

Against Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes, throwing three touchdowns but also giving up two interceptions. Cooper DeJean picked off one of Mahomes’ passes and returned it for a pick-six, putting the Eagles up 17-0. Later, Zach Braun snagged another interception, setting up Philadelphia’s march to a commanding 24-0 halftime lead.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the game was essentially decided, with the Eagles holding a commanding 34-6 lead.

Mahomes guided Kansas City to three Super Bowls in four seasons, but his pursuit of an elusive three-peat remains unfinished. While winning back-to-back titles is a challenge, securing three straight championships is a rare feat across major sports. Only 14 teams in NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA history have achieved it, with the most recent being the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

The Chiefs had no answer for the Philadelphia Eagles in this year's Super Bowl. Throughout the season, the Eagles proved to be the league’s top team. Patrick Mahomes struggled in the championship game but took responsibility for the loss.

Patrick Mahomes trying to catch up to Tom Brady

Every Super Bowl sparks discussions about legacy and cementing a place among the all-time greats. Mahomes had already built a strong case, securing three championships in his first six seasons as a starter. When his career is over, he may still have a shot at surpassing the records Brady set during his iconic run.

However, the former New England Patriots quarterback never struggled in a Super Bowl the way Mahomes did on Sunday. Even in his worst statistical outings—like Super Bowls XLII (a loss) or LIII (a win)—Brady kept the game competitive, with his team holding a lead at some point in the fourth quarter of all 10 of his Super Bowl appearances.

The widest deficit in any of Brady’s three Super Bowl losses was eight points, which came against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. In contrast, Mahomes fell by 24 on Sunday in a game that wasn’t nearly as competitive as the final score suggested. Additionally, the Chiefs’ quarterback was on the receiving end of a 31-9 rout in the 2020 Super Bowl against the Buccaneers—Tom Brady’s final championship victory.