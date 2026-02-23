In the upcoming Season 3 of Tim Burton's Wednesday, he will reunite Jenna Ortega with her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice mom, Winona Ryder.

Variety reports that Ryder has been cast in a “guest star role” in Wednesday Season 3, reuniting her with Burton and Ortega. Unfortunately, details regarding the role are being kept under wraps. So, fans will just have to tune in to see who she's playing.

“I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world,” Burton said in a statement to Variety. “And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”

Wednesday's Al Gough and Miles Millar also weighed in. They are excited to have Ryder as part of their universe, calling her the “GOAT” of “Outcasts.”

“When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT,” the creators said. “Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore.”

Of course, Ryder is no stranger to Netflix. She starred in Stranger Things since 2016, and it recently aired its series finale. She is also a frequent collaborator of Burton.

Ryder first gained notoriety for her role in Beetlejuice in 1988. She would later appear in the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in 2024. Additionally, she appeared in his movies Edward Scissorhands and Frankenweenie.

What is Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega-led Wednesday Season 3 about?

Currently, it's unknown what Wednesday Season 3 will be about. Luckily, it sounds like a third season is on the way, given Ryder's recent casting.

Netflix recently released the second season of the hit show. Wednesday Season 2 premiered its first four episodes of the season on Aug. 6, 2025. The final four episodes were released the following month on Sept. 3.