Just days after headlining the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny has lined up his next move — and fans should get hyped.

Variety reports Bad Bunny will perform a concert as part of Spotify's Billions Club Live series on Saturday, Mar. 7 , 2026, in Tokyo, Japan.

This is a historic move for the rapper. As Variety notes, this concert is the first time he is performing in Asia and Japan. As for what he will perform, he “will showcase his 28 songs that have crossed the billion-streams threshold on the streaming platform.”

The show has been in the works for almost a year. Fans noticed a TBD Tokyo show slated for March 2026 was added to his tour itinerary, and it featured the Spotify logo.

Even though it is part of his ongoing Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, the Spotify show is a one-off event. Only his top fans on Spotify in Japan will be present.

He is not the first artist to perform such a show. Ed Sheeran recently did the same, and Spotify released the show on its platform on Jan. 22, 2026.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He performed an 11-song set, with most of the setlist being made up of songs from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Since the Halftime Show, he has already resumed his ongoing tour. Bad Bunny has performed three shows in Argentina in the days following Super Bowl 60.

The show raked in millions of viewers. Nielsen measured that the show reached an average of 128.2 million views. This wasn't as high as Kendrick Lamar's record-setting show from one year earlier (133.5 million viewers), but it was higher than this year's Super Bowl overall. This came despite Turning Point USA producing the All-American Halftime Show simultaneously with the NFL's show.