One of the most popular faces on the WWE roster, former United States Champion and a current member of The Vision, Logan Paul, recently opened up about his Super Bowl 60 diss on Bad Bunny's halftime show as well as a potential match between the two.

Speaking on the latest edition of his ImPaulsive podcast, opened up on the possibility of wrestling the Grammy-winning artist in the “greatest” WWE match of all time.

“Let’s peel back the f****ng curtain. I’m going to stop f****ng around. Bad Bunny is a world-renowned superstar. He also can be a WWE superstar when he wants. He’s a good wrestler. He can f****ng wrestle,” Paul said. “There have been talks about maybe us wrestling. It’s been floated around. I’ve been candid about the fact that I’d love to do it. I think it would be the greatest WWE match of all time. I really believe that.”

Paul further addressed his response to Bunny’s Super Bowl 60 Halftime show and called it a “work.”

“In that regard, any time I’m asked about Bad Bunny, I think that in the back of my mind. To set that up, when I’m asked if I’m excited, saying ‘no,’ one word, now people are talking about it. However, there is truth to the fact that I’m a 30-year-old man,” he added. “I’m not excited about any halftime show. I don’t care. I didn’t even really watch the game that much. I was ripping packs. I’d say 80-20. Yeah. 80 being work. 20% like, I don’t care if it’s Bad Bunny performing or someone else.“

Despite dissing Bunny's Halftime show and not being interested in it, Paul came to the Puerto Rican star's defense when his younger brother Jake Paul launched an online rant against the 31-year-old.