After hosting the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, could rapper Cardi B get in a WWE ring alongside Megan Thee Stallion to face the iconic tag team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan?

During an interview with TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring, Rodriguez was asked for her “dream” celebrity matchups. Rodriguez revealed that she and Morgan have discussed a match with Cardi and Megan.

“Liv and I always talked about tagging against Cardi [B] and Megan Thee Stallion,” Rodriguez said. “I so would love to tag against Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion, and we keep putting out there because I think Liv and I vs. them would just be so iconic for our careers [and] for their careers just because we're the greatest tag team of all time and they're just great at what they do as well.”

One of the interviewers asked Rodriguez what she could see Cardi doing in the ring. While not a trained professional wrestler, Rodriguez was confident Cardi could hang with the big leaguers.

“I feel like Cardi could do a lot,” said Rodriguez. “She's got a lot of body, she's got a lot [to] work with. I feel like a lot of her signature moves could be stuff with her butt for sure, you know, squishing us in the corner.”

She added that both Cardi and Megan give her “catty vibes,” which would make for a great fight. “Meg Thee Stallion, being the big girl that she is, too, I feel like she could give a good slap,” Rodriguez theorized.

Additionally, Rodriguez would love to face a “big girl.” She also mentioned MMA fighter Gina Carano, as well as Dancing with the Stars contestant Ilona Maher. Rodriguez is also open to a match with Karol G, whom she called a “positive influence.”

Previously, Cardi B hosted the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. While Chelsea Green sent her a warning before the event, they did not get physical. Could Rodriguez and Morgan be the ones to get Cardi to step in the ring?