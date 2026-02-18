While so many were focused on the in-ring action of John Cena's WWE retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13, 2025, they may have missed an Easter egg that was hidden in plain sight.

During an interview with the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Cena revealed he made a slight change to his physical appearance that was a callback to his earlier days as The Prototype. This was one of the “many” Easter eggs from throughout his farewell tour.

“There are so many Easter eggs that people don't know about, to the point of even in the match against Gunther, I tried to grow my hair out like The Prototype from UPW and OVW,” Cena revealed.

Now, he was unable to dye it the same color because he was filming other projects in between his last match. But still, he tried to “fade it and grow it long so I could have that comb back.”

Don't feel bad for not catching it — Cena was just amusing himself with these callbacks. “Nobody caught that, but nobody's supposed to. I was just doing it for like, Man, if you get it, you get it,” he explained.

Why did John Cena create these Easter eggs in his last WWE run?

Cena explained that he wanted his farewell tour to represent “someone facing their mortality.” He called it a career after more than two decades in the ring.

His farewell tour took place in 2025. Cena gave fans around the world one last chance to see him before he hung it up. The farwell tour began during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on Jan. 6 and concluded at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13.

During his final run, Cena won a record-setting 17th world championship. He beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to secure the record. Previously, he was tied with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championship reigns in WWE history.