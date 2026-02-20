Primetime Emmy-winning and Golden Globes-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser is now set to embrace his inner pro-wrestler once again. Hauser, 39, is known for his work as a mainstream actor as well as his pro-wrestling stints for several independent promotions.

Months after teasing his involvement in a wrestling project, Hauser recently confirmed his upcoming role as Hall of Famer and former WWE star Mick Foley in an upcoming “limited series.” Speaking to The Stunner’s Rob Pasbani in a new interview, Hauser revealed his role in the project.

“Yeah. No, we can we can kind of break that news. I haven’t said it yet, but I’m attached to play Mick [Foley]. A limited series. We haven’t, we haven’t gone out to market with it yet, but… it’s happening,” Hauser said while sharing his involvement with the biographical series.

“I think you know he also had a great sense of humor and he was super smart, had a great mind for the business and I hopefully I can bring some of my personality to that aspect as well because when you tell the story you got to humanize the guy. We’re not just telling a Mankind story. It’s like no this is the Mick Foley story.”

Article Continues Below

Who is WWE legend Mick Foley?

Mick Foley, 60, is arguably one of the most popular faces in the world of modern-day pro-wrestling. A rising figure under Vince McMahon's WWE Attitude Era, Foley was also known as the “hardcore legend” for his high-risk style in WWE, WCW, and ECW. A WWE Hall of Famer, he is also known for his three simultaneous WWE gimmicks, Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love.