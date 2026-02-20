The December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, where John Cena's last WWE match took place, has set a record for the largest gate for an arena event in the company's history.

New data from Pollstar (via POST Wrestling) revealed that the Dec. 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event grossed $6,553,883.

This set a new record for the largest gate for an arena show in WWE history. The record was previously set earlier in the year during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 6, 2025.

Before that, the largest gate for an arena show was WrestleMania 5 in 1989, which grossed $1.6 million ($4.2 million when adjusted for inflation). Additionally, the 2025 Crown Jewel PLE — which was held at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, also grossed over $4 million.

How many tickets did John Cena's last WWE match sell?

Article Continues Below

Pollstar added that 17,121 tickets were sold at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., for Cena's last match. That means fans paid an average of $383 per ticket, likely not including fees.

Fans went in droves to witness Cena's last match. It marked the end of his legendary career, and it was a big deal to be there. The event was also broadcast on Peacock.

There were three other matches on the card. Cena and Gunther closed the show, but some NXT stars like Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, and Je'Von Evans were given the spotlight in matches against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and AJ Styles.

Cena and Gunther competed in the longest match of the night. While Cena gave it his all, he ultimately lost to the “Ring General.” Despite “Never Give Up” being a signature catchphrase of Cena's, he tapped out to Gunther.

He retired a record-setting 17-time world champion in WWE. Cena has countless other accolades to his name, including two Royal Rumbles, a Money in the Bank win, and is a Grand Slam Champion (having won the United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Championships along with world championships).