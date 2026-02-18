Seemingly out of nowhere, U2 is back with new music, releasing a special “self-contained” EP titled Days of Ash on Ash Wednesday.

U2's new EP was released on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, and features collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Taras Topolia, Adeola, and longtime producer Jacknife Lee.

“On this Ash Wednesday, Days of Ash is released as a self-contained collection of five new songs and a selected poem – ‘American Obituary,' ‘The Tears Of Things,' ‘Song Of The Future,' ‘Wildpeace,' ‘One Life At A Time,' and ‘Yours Eternally' (ft. Ed Sheeran & Taras Topolia),”” the announcement read. “This new EP is a response to current events, inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom.

“Four of the five tracks are about individuals – a mother, a father, a teenage girl whose lives were brutally cut short – and a soldier who’d rather be singing but is ready to die for the freedom of his country,” the announcement continued.

Currently, Days of Ash can be heard on streaming services. It's unknown at this time if a physical release is coming. Bono did say these songs “are very different in mood and theme to the ones we're going to put on our album later in the year.”

So, 2026 is set to be a big year for U2 fans. They've waited patiently, and now the band is back in full force.

A brief review of U2's new EP

Article Continues Below

Finally, U2 is back with new material. Their last album of new songs, Songs of Experience, was released in 2017. Since then, they've done some one-offs, like “Ahimsa” (with A. R. Rahman) and “Your Song Saved My Life” for Sing 2. “Atomic City” was also recorded and released for the band's Sphere residency in 2023.

Needless to say, it's refreshing to have U2 back. Musically, Days of Ash sounds like a return to the group's No Line on the Horizon era in the early 2010s, with a heavy emphasis on The Edge's guitar.

Songs of Innocence, Songs of Experience, and Songs of Surrender are all great, but The Edge is back at the forefront, and that's best for business. “Atomic City” similarly brought U2 back to their punk-rock roots.

After teasing “One Life At a Time,” it's validating to hear Bono's latest lyrical masterwork. “Yours Eternally” sounds like an Ed Sheeran song title, and fittingly, he's featured. It truly brings their strengths together. One could argue that some of Sheeran's songs, namely “Castle on the Hill,” sound like U2 songs. This makes “Yours Eternally” a genius collaboration

U2 has always been at their best when making topical songs. Now, they are back and louder than ever.